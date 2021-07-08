8th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off is on October 28, 2021

We are so EXCITED to announce the rescheduling of our 8TH ANNUAL Event with a Fall Halloween Theme! Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 8th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chili’s in each category and a fun best Halloween costume prize.

Since 2012, proceeds have benefited many local nonprofit organizations. Last year we were able to donate $60,000.00 to the Lange Foundation and Shelter Hope and we hope to increase that this year! “It has been humbling to watch this event gain popularity each year, and I am excited to see what’s in store this time.” Said Steve Portaro, event co-chair.

Funds raised through this year’s cook-off will go to FeedSCV and WiSH Education Foundation.

WiSH was founded in 2011 by a group of community education advocates and partners, specifically to help bridge the gap in state education funding and provide for student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District. We serve nearly 23,000 students in grades 7 through 12. As a designated 501c (3) non-profit organization, the foundation acts as a separate and distinct entity that works alongside the Hart district to fund programs and initiatives not paid for by tax dollars alone.

feedSCV In 2015, feedSCV was founded to improve the quality and accessibility of meals to families in the Santa Clarita Valley. Since then, feedSCV has hosted community classes on everything from baking bread to preparing sushi at home. Addressing access to food is also a priority for feedSCV, which has delivered over 1000 meals to homeless children in the SCV, and prepared hundreds of warm meals to serve to evacuees in response to natural disasters affecting the SCV. For more information, for assistance or to help us take care of our friends and neighbors, please visit our website at www.feedSCV.org.

WiSH Education Foundation bridges the gap in state education funding because state funding does not meet need. We fund student programs that are not funded by other sources and believe that every student deserves the tools for success. We get no outside funding and raise every penny through donations, events and grants. Please visit our website at www.wisheducationfoundation.org.

Last year in March, we were crushed when one day before our event was set to happen, we were forced to shut it down due to the pandemic. “We are so excited to finally be able to gather with people and raise money for these great charities, while having a fun, filled evening!” Said event Founder and co-chair Nicole Stinson.

There’s Still Room at the Table! Opportunities are still available for sponsors and vendors.

The SCV Charity Chili Cook-off will take place at 6 p.m. (VIP at 5:30pm) on Thursday, October 28th,2021 at The Hyatt Valencia. Attendees will enjoy Chili Tasting and Voting, Live entertainment, DJ, Dancing, Silent and Live Auctions, Casino tables, Vendor Booths, and a 50/50 opportunity drawing.

General admission: $40 online

A limited number of advance-purchase VIP tickets are available for $75. This includes all above and early entry at 5:30, one drink ticket, VIP area access, Casino Cash, Souvenir glass, VIP parking, swag bag and VIP hors d’oeuvres.

To sponsor, book a vendor booth or purchase tickets, visit www.scvcharitychilicookoff.com or call Nicole at 661-816-4234 or Steve at 310-800-3064.