Concerts in the Park Presented by Logix Federal Credit Union

Concerts in the Part return to the Central Park stage on July 3, following a year off in 2020. Residents and visitors alike will enjoy FREE concerts from a variety of performers this summer, including tributes to legends such as Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie. Concerts in the Park take place on Saturday nights at 7:00 p.m. throughout the summer, giving Santa Clarita residents the chance to sit back and relax with friends and family as the music washes over them. Start the summer off on the right foot with The PettyBreakers (Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tribute) on July 3 and kick off the Fourth of July weekend in style with the sights and sounds that made the original an American icon.

Be sure to get to Central Park early to secure your spot on the lawn, so you have a front-row seat for:

• Hollywood U2 (U2 tribute – July 10),

• AbbaFab (ABBA tribute – July 17),

• Space Oddity (David Bowie tribute – July 24) and

• The Rising (Bruce Springsteen tribute – July 31).

Following a week off on August 7, Concerts in the Park will pick back up with contemporary jazz with:

• The Lao Tizer Band (August 14)

Before finishing the summer with classic rock from:

• The WHO Invasion (The Who tribute – August 21) and

• Mick Adams and The Stones (The Rolling Stones tribute – August 28).

Bring your own dinner from one of Santa Clarita’s many local restaurants, or grab a bite from one of the food trucks at Central Park during the concert. You can also order your food to be delivered right to the venue, so you don’t miss a second of the action. Learn more about Concerts in the Park and see the full lineup at santa-clarita.com/Concerts.

