Craig Martin’s “Home of the Month” 19458 MALDONADO IN SAUGUS
VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! This stunning single story, sunset view home located on a quite cul-de-sac featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,943SF of living space is the home you will not want to leave! This home offers an open concept floorplan with an additional sectioned off area, that can be a 4th bedroom, den or office. Upon entering you will notice how light and bright this home is with views of the beautiful green mountains. Entertainer’s dream kitchen features white cabinetry, granite countertops, a large center island, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry closet! There is a dining area in the kitchen and a separate formal dining area. In addition, there is direct access to the 2-car garage. The spacious master bedroom has views that are unlimited!! The master en-suite has a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, dual sinks with granite countertops and backsplash, and walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are great size as well. Enjoy the beautiful Santa Clarita sunsets and holiday fireworks in your private, low maintenance, hill-top backyard with No rear neighbors! Near the community pool, local park, Award-winning schools, shopping, restaurants and the newly built Skyline Ranch Plaza. No Mello Roos! This is the dream home you have been waiting for!
Craig Martin works with both buyers and sellers in the Santa Clarita Valley. He is number one in his office in sales and ranks at the top 1% of Realtors in Santa Clarita. He was featured on TLC’s “Flip That House” and recently on “Yahoo Finance” as a top California Realtor.
Call 661-466-HOME or visit CraigMartinHomes.com. Realty One Group is located at 24251 Town Center Drive, Suite 201 in Valencia. Summer Selling Sale! List your home for 2%. Please call for more details.
Pet Diabetes
We are open during this time of COVID-19 as we are considered essential workers and we limit to essential appointments meaning if your pet has a critical or urgent medical matter, please call us. We are practicing curbside care. We will come outside and pick up your...
A Note From the Publishers – July 2021
In the 31 years of producing the Santa Clarita Magazine, I have never been so moved by an advertisement than the one that is currently running on page 33 of this publication. Audrey, Jennie, Michelle and Sara, friends of a local resident are reaching out and...
Fun At Westfield Town Center
Join Westfield Valencia Town Center as we kick off summer with a series of events and activities. Visit www.westfield.com/valencia for a list or events and full details. June 25 – 27: Hello Sunshine: Summer Kick Off EventWestfield Valencia Town Center is...
