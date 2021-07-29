Craig Martin’s “Home of the Month”
26555 Cardinal Dr, Canyon Country
Welcome to the desirable community of Fair Oaks Ranch! This stunning sunset view home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,531SF of living space is the home you will not want to leave! This home offers an open concept floor plan. Upon entering the living room, you will notice the soaring ceilings, beautiful laminate wood-like flooring (recently stripped and re-sealed) and windows galore with panoramic views of the beautiful mountains and city. Entertainer’s kitchen features dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a large island, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry like you have never seen! There is a dining area in the kitchen and a separate formal dining room that provides access through French doors to the side yard. The spacious family room features a cozy fireplace. Conveniently located downstairs is a large office space that can also be used as a 5th bedroom option and a powder room. In addition, there is direct access to the 3-car garage through the laundry room. Upstairs find 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom (remodeled 3yrs ago) with dual sinks and the master suite. The master bedroom has a private deck with views that are unlimited!! The master en-suite has a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, dual sinks with granite countertops and walk-in closet. Enjoy Magic Mountain, COC, and Fillmore fireworks plus nightly sunsets while relaxing in your private Pebble-Tec pool and spa (recently resurfaced) or beneath your covered patio. No rear neighbors or Mello Roos! Near the community pool, park, Award-winning schools, shopping and the 14 fwy. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! www.26555Cardinal.com
Craig Martin works with both buyers and sellers in the Santa Clarita Valley. He is number 1 in his office in sales and ranks in the top 1% of Realtors in Santa Clarita. He was featured on TLC’s “Flip That House” and recently on “Yahoo Finance” as a top California Realtor.
Call 661-466-HOME or visit www.CraigMartinHomes.com. Realty One Group is located at 24251 Town Center Drive, Suite 201 in Valencia. Summer Selling Sale! List your home for 2%.
