 

Digital Edition
Subscribe
Archives

Cover

Diagnose and Treat Your Landscape Health Woes SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Classes

by | Jul 2, 2021 | Community

Controlling Weeds, Pests and Diseases – Saturday, July 10, at 9:00 am
Pestered by pests? Worried by weeds? Disturbed by diseases? Learn about common landscape health problems and what to do about them!
Join us for our free virtual gardening class – Controlling Weeds, Pests and Diseases – on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. from the comfort of your own home.
What to Expect
SCV Water hosts one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Classes focus on the topic about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session.
All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.
To view our 2021 class schedule, a previous class recording, or to register for a class, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE

Pet Diabetes

by | Jul 6, 2021 |

We are open during this time of COVID-19 as we are considered essential workers and we limit to essential appointments meaning if your pet has a critical or urgent medical matter, please call us. We are practicing curbside care. We will come outside and pick up your...

read more
Fun At Westfield Town Center

Fun At Westfield Town Center

by | Jul 2, 2021 |

  Join Westfield Valencia Town Center as we kick off summer with a series of events and activities. Visit www.westfield.com/valencia for a list or events and full details. June 25 – 27: Hello Sunshine: Summer Kick Off EventWestfield Valencia Town Center is...

read more

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442