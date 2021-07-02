Diagnose and Treat Your Landscape Health Woes SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Classes
Controlling Weeds, Pests and Diseases – Saturday, July 10, at 9:00 am
Pestered by pests? Worried by weeds? Disturbed by diseases? Learn about common landscape health problems and what to do about them!
Join us for our free virtual gardening class – Controlling Weeds, Pests and Diseases – on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. from the comfort of your own home.
What to Expect
SCV Water hosts one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Classes focus on the topic about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session.
All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.
To view our 2021 class schedule, a previous class recording, or to register for a class, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/
