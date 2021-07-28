Enhance the Look, Appeal And Functionality of Your Patio
From backyard barbeques to relaxing with a good book, you want to be able to enjoy your home’s patio to the fullest extent.
Our durable, stylish concrete coatings will not only protect your patio from spills, harsh weather, UV rays, and frequent foot traffic, but also enhance it’s safety with our unique, non-slip texture.
Our polyurea coatings are 4x stronger than epoxy and won’t crack, chip, or peel. We are so confident in the durability of our products that we offer a 15-year residential warranty.
Enhance the enjoyment of your patio in just 1-Day with ALLBRiGHT Concrete Coatings.
Learn more at https://www.allbrightpainting.com/floor-coatings/
