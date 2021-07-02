Fun At Westfield Town Center

Join Westfield Valencia Town Center as we kick off summer with a series of events and activities. Visit www.westfield.com/valencia for a list or events and full details.

June 25 – 27: Hello Sunshine: Summer Kick Off Event

Westfield Valencia Town Center is kicking off summer with a weekend event full of fun and giveaways! Enjoy live music provided by The Canyon Santa Clarita and scratcher giveaways! We’ll be giving away 1,000 scratcher cards throughout the center–win $5, $10, $20, or $500 to spend at the mall!

July 4: Fourth of July Celebration

Join Westfield Valencia Town Center and The Canyon Santa Clarita for a FREE concert before The City of Santa Clarita’s Firework Show. MPG Band will be performing high energy platinum dance hits from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Enjoy games, photo moments, ice cold beer and delicious food including, hot dogs, chili and more!

July 21: American Red Cross Blood Drive

Share the vibe. Give blood to help save lives. The American Red Cross will be hosting blood drives at Westfield Valencia Town Center on July 21, August 17 and September 28. To make your vital appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: Westfield Valencia or call 1-800-RED-CROSS

July 24: Cars Under the Stars benefitting WiSH Education Foundation

Come enjoy gazing at over 100 classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles! Vote for your favorite, listen to live music, sip on a cold beer, and snack on a warm pretzel! This is a car show the whole family will enjoy! Ticket sales, car entry fees, merchandise sales and portions of food and beverage sales all go directly to WiSH Education Foundation.

July 24 & 31: Pack To School Donation Drive

Join JCI Santa Clarita for the first ever school supply drive. Modeled after JCI Santa Clarita’s annual Santa’s Helpers Event, Pack to School aims to provide backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and other supplies necessary for underserved children in the Santa Clarita Valley to be successful in school each Fall.