Fun At Westfield Town Center

Join Westfield Valencia Town Center as we kick off summer with a series of events and activities. Visit www.westfield.com/valencia for a list or events and full details.
June 25 – 27: Hello Sunshine: Summer Kick Off Event
Westfield Valencia Town Center is kicking off summer with a weekend event full of fun and giveaways! Enjoy live music provided by The Canyon Santa Clarita and scratcher giveaways! We’ll be giving away 1,000 scratcher cards throughout the center–win $5, $10, $20, or $500 to spend at the mall!
July 4: Fourth of July Celebration
Join Westfield Valencia Town Center and The Canyon Santa Clarita for a FREE concert before The City of Santa Clarita’s Firework Show. MPG Band will be performing high energy platinum dance hits from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Enjoy games, photo moments, ice cold beer and delicious food including, hot dogs, chili and more!
July 21: American Red Cross Blood Drive
Share the vibe. Give blood to help save lives. The American Red Cross will be hosting blood drives at Westfield Valencia Town Center on July 21, August 17 and September 28. To make your vital appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: Westfield Valencia or call 1-800-RED-CROSS
July 24: Cars Under the Stars benefitting WiSH Education Foundation
Come enjoy gazing at over 100 classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles! Vote for your favorite, listen to live music, sip on a cold beer, and snack on a warm pretzel! This is a car show the whole family will enjoy! Ticket sales, car entry fees, merchandise sales and portions of food and beverage sales all go directly to WiSH Education Foundation.
July 24 & 31: Pack To School Donation Drive
Join JCI Santa Clarita for the first ever school supply drive. Modeled after JCI Santa Clarita’s annual Santa’s Helpers Event, Pack to School aims to provide backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and other supplies necessary for underserved children in the Santa Clarita Valley to be successful in school each Fall.
Pet Diabetes
We are open during this time of COVID-19 as we are considered essential workers and we limit to essential appointments meaning if your pet has a critical or urgent medical matter, please call us. We are practicing curbside care. We will come outside and pick up your...
A Note From the Publishers – July 2021
In the 31 years of producing the Santa Clarita Magazine, I have never been so moved by an advertisement than the one that is currently running on page 33 of this publication. Audrey, Jennie, Michelle and Sara, friends of a local resident are reaching out and...
A Grand Reception
A Grand VIP Reception was held on May 16, 2021 to thank the many generous donors who helped with the construction of the new Assistance League Resale Store located at 26045 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. Their names appear on our Stars of Recognition wall inside the...
