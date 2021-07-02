Logix Awarded Forbes America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions Four Years in a Row

Logix Federal Credit Union continues to be one of the top credit unions in the country and appears again on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on June 24 and can be viewed at www.Forbes.com.

Forbes and Statista identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021 based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction. They also assessed banks in the following areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice.

Based on the results of the study, Logix staff is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021. Logix members continue to vote the credit union best, as this is the fourth year in a row that the credit union has received this honor.

“We’re fortunate to have the best members,” said Kevin Rishko, SVP of Retail Banking and Loan Centers. “Year over year, they vote Logix as their preferred financial institution with surveys and by referring friends and family. We are grateful to have their support.”

Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge-free access to 30,000 ATMs nationwide. The credit union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 215,000 members and $8 billion in assets. Logix operates 18 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Locations in the Santa Clarita Valley include the Valencia Promenade, Bridgeport, Golden Valley, Valencia – Bouquet Canyon and Stevenson Ranch.

Federally insured by NCUA. Logix is an Equal Housing Lending. NMLS ID 503781. For more information, visit www.lfcu.com.