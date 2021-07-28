Preferred Glass is Open…
We at Preferred Glass & Windows work with more than just glass and mirrors; we also install and replace doors, windows, showers and tubs as well as storefronts.
A Warm Welcome
Our team works with a variety of door products including vinyl, fiberglass, aluminum, wood clad, and wood. Installation typically only takes one day, but our high-quality materials will last for years and are backed by a lifetime guarantee! These elegant, sturdy doors add an air of authority to your home or business. Our doors also keep the cool air in during the summer and the heat in during the winter which helps you save on energy bills. The vast majority of installations are done with no stucco or drywall damage. You will see an instant increase in the value of your property!
Sunny Days Ahead
Your window is a preview of the day ahead, so why not make it a little brighter with crystal clear, energy efficient glass?
A recent national research study polling over 1,600 real-estate agents and appraisers concluded that the value added to a home through new windows will match or exceed the cost of installation 99.2percent of the time! New windows keep the cool air in during the summer and the heat in during the winter which helps you save on energy bills. They also reduce noise pollution from airplanes, machinery, and traffic. A survey found that Los Angeles County alone saved on cooling and heating costs by more than 15 percent.
Preferred Glass & Windows is located at 23032 Soledad Canyon Road, at Bouquet Canyon. For more information, please call 661-298-2165.
