 

Digital Edition
Subscribe
Archives

Cover

Preferred Glass is Open…

by | Jul 27, 2021 | Home & Garden

We at Preferred Glass & Windows work with more than just glass and mirrors; we also install and replace doors, windows, showers and tubs as well as storefronts.
A Warm Welcome
Our team works with a variety of door products including vinyl, fiberglass, aluminum, wood clad, and wood. Installation typically only takes one day, but our high-quality materials will last for years and are backed by a lifetime guarantee! These elegant, sturdy doors add an air of authority to your home or business. Our doors also keep the cool air in during the summer and the heat in during the winter which helps you save on energy bills. The vast majority of installations are done with no stucco or drywall damage. You will see an instant increase in the value of your property!
Sunny Days Ahead
Your window is a preview of the day ahead, so why not make it a little brighter with crystal clear, energy efficient glass?
A recent national research study polling over 1,600 real-estate agents and appraisers concluded that the value added to a home through new windows will match or exceed the cost of installation 99.2percent of the time! New windows keep the cool air in during the summer and the heat in during the winter which helps you save on energy bills. They also reduce noise pollution from airplanes, machinery, and traffic. A survey found that Los Angeles County alone saved on cooling and heating costs by more than 15 percent.
Preferred Glass & Windows is located at 23032 Soledad Canyon Road, at Bouquet Canyon. For more information, please call 661-298-2165.

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE

Change the Look of Your Room!

by | Jul 27, 2021 |

Window treatments are my specialty because they are custom treatments that frame the view and make your room complete. I can offer many different kinds of styles and all are custom made in my workroom. This includes draperies or curtains, shades and top treatments...

read more

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442