Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament COC Foundation – August 30th, 2021

A message from Swing for Scholarships Presenting Sponsor Don Goettling and Finance of America Mortgage: We are proud to support such an amazing educational institution that is definitely one of the shining stars of our community. Our team will be there with bells on, as well as golf attire and look forward to a fun and successful event. We thank everyone from the COC Foundation for all of their hard work and we are proud to be the title sponsor.

The last 18 months have been challenging for all of us. As life gets back to normal, we are thrilled to announce that the Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament presented by Finance of America is back in action this year, August 30th at Valencia Country Club! The College of the Canyons Foundation’s 30th Annual Golf Tournament continues to be a cornerstone event in the Santa Clarita Valley, a fun spirited tradition that brings together members from all parts of our community!

Your participation in Swing for Scholarships is decisive in meeting one of the stark challenges facing many people as we emerge from a once in a lifetime pandemic: the rising costs of higher education. These costs can be a major barrier to talented students working to begin, enhance, or reinvent their careers. Proceeds from this year’s event will help support COC student scholarships and other support programs, which impact a broad range of individuals. Students who receive scholarships are better equipped to focus on their education and are able to worry less about how they will pay for it. For the 2021 Academic Year, the College of the Canyons Foundation is extremely proud to have awarded over 240 scholarships, and we look forward to continuing to provide pathways to success for future students!

Please join is in this celebration of our community and the many leaders who give back to make Santa Clarita and the College of the Canyons a truly special place!

Single player tournament sponsorship opportunities begin at $400 and include a pre-tournament breakfast, driving range privileges, player’s bag, cart, greens fee, lunch, specialty on-course cuisine and beverages, and a cocktail awards reception. Golfers can also select the $950 ‘Caddy Sponsor’ package, which includes two player spots (with all single player benefits) and a sponsor tee sign, or the $1,800 ‘Birdie Sponsor’ package, which includes four player spots (with all single player benefits) and a company tee sign. All sponsored teams also have the option of filling their fourth player spot with a current or former student-athlete from the College of the Canyons men’s and women’s golf programs. Further, those that want to opt out of the golfing can give support through the many non-player opportunities. We can’t wait to see you out there!

This year’s tournament is presented by Finance of America Mortgage and is being chaired by T Meyer of Northwestern Mutual. T is also a member of the COC Foundation board of directors.

For more information or to register as a player or sponsor please visit www.cocfoundation.com or call the COC Foundation at 661-362-3434.

