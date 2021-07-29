Walk to End Alzheimer’s is World’s Largest Event Dedicatred to Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Santa Clarita Valley residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on October 2 at Bridgeport Park in Valencia.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“We’re thrilled that the SCV Walk is coming back in-person this year,” said SCV Walk Chairperson Stephanie Wallace, Director of Business Development at Mellady Direct Marketing, a major supporter of the event. “We have a great committee of volunteers that are passionate about bringing the community together safely and changing the course of this disease.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

“My family, like so many of the others who are involved in making this event happen, has been greatly affected by this disease and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s gives us hope for the future,” said Wallace. “We all walk because the Alzheimer’s Association is leading the way to find a cure, and local communities like Santa Clarita are a huge part of making that cure happen.”

Local Sponsors to Date: Oakmont Santa Clarita & Valencia – Silver Sponsor, Pacifica Senior Living – Silver Sponsor, Best Palliative Hospice Care – Silver Sponsor, Caring Transitions – Bronze Sponsor, Snow Orthodontics – Family Fun Zone Sponsor and Santa Clarita Magazine – Media Sponsor

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/scv.

For general information about the walk, forming a team and sponsorship inquiries, contact SCV Walk Chairperson Stephanie Wallace at stephanie@melladydirect.com or Lori Blumenthal, Walk Manager at lbblumenthal@alz.org.

For more information about Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, visit alz.org.

