8th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off – OCTOBER 28TH, 2021

We are so EXCITED to announce the rescheduling of our 8TH ANNUAL Event with a Fall Halloween Theme! Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 8th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chili’s in each category and a fun best Halloween costume prize.

Since 2012, proceeds have benefited many local nonprofit organizations. Last year we were able to donate $60,000.00 to the Lange Foundation and Shelter Hope and we hope to increase that this year! “It has been humbling to watch this event gain popularity each year, and I am excited to see what’s in store this time.” Said Steve Portaro, event co-chair.

Funds raised through this year’s cook-off will go to FeedSCV and The Wish Foundation.

Last year in March, we were crushed when one day before our event was set to happen, we were forced to shut it down due to the pandemic. “We are so excited to finally be able to gather with people and raise money for these great charities, while having a fun, filled evening!” Said event Founder and co-chair Nicole Stinson. We also will be following the newest guidelines from the CDC, so we encourage everyone to check the website for the ever-changing rules and regulations before heading to the event.

There’s Still Room at the Table! Opportunities are still available for sponsors and venhdors. If you are interested in selling your products or sponsoring, please reach out to us.

The SCV Charity Chili Cook-off will take place at 6 p.m. (VIP access at 5:30pm) on Thursday, October 28th,2021 at The Hyatt Valencia. Attendees will enjoy Chili Tasting and Voting, Live entertainment, DJ, Dancing, Silent and Live Auctions, Casino tables, Vendor Booths and much more!

General admission: $40 online

A limited number of advance-purchase VIP tickets are available for $75. This includes all above AND early entry at 5:30, one drink ticket, VIP area access, Casino Cash, Souvenir glass, VIP parking, swag bag and VIP hors d’oeuvres. To sponsor, book a vendor booth or purchase tickets, visit www.scvcharitychilicookoff.com or call Nicole at 661-816-4234 or Steve at 310-800-3064.