FivePoint Valencia New Homes Selling In 10 Collections

Model homes are nearing completion for the debut design collections at FivePoint Valencia, and home shoppers are moving quickly to buy at this planned community. For safety reasons during construction, Valencia is not yet open to the public, but for pre-qualified home shoppers, private tours of selected model homes are available now, with selected builders.

These include KB Home, which offers its new homes of Clover. KB Home invites shoppers to learn more about these homes and to schedule a private tour. Please visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-524-6637.

Lennar has introduced multiple new home collections to Valencia. Visit www.lennar.com or call 888-216-2494 for details on homes and model openings, and to schedule a private tour.

Toll Brothers is bringing its luxury designs to Valencia with the Skylar collection, and plans to begin sales ahead of model home opening. For details and updates, please call 844-700-8655 or visit www.tollbrothers.com

Additional sales and model openings are planned this fall. To register for timely updates and to see the latest information, please visit www.valencia.com. Also visit Valencia’s Facebook page. This is an ideal place to connect with other FB visitors: Facebook.com/ValenciaCalifornia.

Also on the horizon is The Porch welcome center. Here. shoppers will be able to speak with community representatives, gather information and enjoy outdoor seating and shade. They can also visit FivePoint’s rolling information center, the Sharestream, an iconic Airstream.

Valencia shoppers can consider both detached and attached designs, and will discover striking architectural styles and varied floorplans that respond to the diverse range of singles, couples and families of the Santa Clarita Valley and other points in the Los Angeles County area.

Pricing is from the $400,000s for currently available homes, and Valencia’s first homes offer from 720 to 3,402 square feet of living space, with up to 4 bedrooms and up to 5.5. baths.

Versatile layouts and indoor/outdoor living space highlight Valencia’s distinctive array of new home designs. Desirable personalizing choices will help buyers tailor their new home to suit their household and preferences.

Inspired by its historic Newhall Ranch origins, Valencia harmonizes progressive, sustainable concepts for homes and their surroundings, which will offer diverse ways to explore the community’s glorious outdoor environment.

Expansive spaces will hold parks; an array of amenities for kids and adults; unique discovery points; neighborhood electric vehicle paths; and trails for hiking and biking. Some trails feature connectivity with LA County’s vast regional trails network. The future Valencia plan also includes light commercial uses.

The William S. Hart District serves Valencia’s junior high and high school students. Elementary school children will be part of the Newhall School District or the Saugus School District.

Everyday convenience further highlights a lifestyle that features a new home, scenic location, community amenities and quality schools. Home shoppers will also find desirable retail shops, dining options and leisure choices nearby. Adjacency to I-5 puts area work centers and regional destinations within easy reach. Further strengthening connectivity is nearby access to Metrolink, freeways and airports.

This emerging community springs from the collaborative efforts of FivePoint, and Los Angeles County and school officials. Civic organizations and Los Angeles County citizens also contributed to Valencia’s concepts.

FivePoint is a California company that designs and develops mixed-use master-planned communities in three of the state’s most dynamic coastal markets — Orange County, Los Angeles County and San Francisco County. FivePoint is noted for seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, schools, entertainment venues, and recreational elements, including civic areas for parks and open space. www.fivepoint.com