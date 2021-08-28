Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament
Calling all golf lovers, businesses, and community supporters! The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation is excited to announce the 1st Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament (formerly known as SCV Sheriff’s Foundation & Search & Rescue Tournament) on Monday, September 13, at the beautiful Valencia Country Club. We are thrilled to have Mike DeLorenzo, President, Santa Clarita Studios and Brian Moriguchi, Lieutenant, Sheriff’s Department (Retired), as Co-Chairs of this year’s event. We are pleased to feature the people behind the golf tournament on our cover Captain Justin Diez, Mike DeLorenzo, Brian Moriguchi, Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Deputy Brian Rooney.
Santa Clarita is among the safest communities in California. Your support is vital in helping keep Santa Clarita safe. The SCV Sheriff’s Foundation is dedicated to supporting the men and women who protect and serve the Santa Clarita Valley. The Foundation raises funds to support things such as the mobile emergency command center vehicle, special equipment for deputies, special equipment for the all-volunteer Search and Rescue team, the Explorer program, the Youth Activity League, Volunteers on Patrol, Memorial Fund to honor fallen Deputies and community prevention and intervention programs. All proceeds from the event stay in Santa Clarita and will go to supporting your local law enforcement.
The golf tournament will begin with registration and breakfast at 8:00 am, followed by a Shotgun Start (four-person scramble format) at 10:00 am. A delicious BBQ lunch will be served. Following the tournament, a scrumptious Dinner and Awards program will be held.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, and Foursomes are going fast. You also have the opportunity to sponsor 4-deputies to play golf as a “Thank You for Your Service” Sponsor for $1,400. Anyone interested in participating in sponsorship opportunities or registering a team, please contact us at: svstationgolf@yahoo.com or visit our website: scvsheriffsfoundation.org, or call Gloria Mercado-Fortine, President, SCV Sheriff’s Foundation 661-714-5041email: gmercado@earthlink.net
Thank you to our Sponsors as of 8/21/21
Title Sponsors:
JEM EFZ, Inc.
Kathryn Barger, LA County Supervisor, 5th District
Santa Clarita Studios
Triscenic Production Services
Gold Sponsors:
Alliance Rental Solutions
Calex Engineering
POPA Federal Credit Union
Lunch Sponsor:
Six Flags Magic Mountain
Media Sponsor:
Santa Clarita Magazine
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation is a 501 c(3) non-profit organization, Tax ID #95-3995398. Board of Directors: Captain Justin Diez, Gloria Mercado-Fortine, President, Steven Leach, Vice President, Cookie Diaz, Secretary, Neil Fischer, Treasurer, Chuck Bowar, Mike DeLorenzo, Bruce Fortine, Jeff Hacker, Moe Hafizi, Masis Hagobian, Brian Moriguchi, Scott Schauer, Brandan Stein, Todd Stevens, Jay Thomas, Greg Wight
photos by Joie de Vivre photographie
