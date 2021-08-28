SCV Music Festival Returns on Saturday, September 25

After taking a two-year sabbatical, the SCV Music Festival returns outdoors once again to the Southern California Innovation Park (formerly Mann Biomedical Park). A sold-out event since inception, this year promises to be the most exciting to date, with 40 rotating musicians paying tribute to the musical legacy of the Beatles. Each song brings a change of band members, each produced differently for an exciting and always interesting event. Between songs, learn new and little known facts about the Beatles!

The festival has a bigger layout this year, with pricing options that range from lawn seating for just $25 to VIP tables of eight for $1,000 which include drink tickets and VIP parking. Tickets are available at wisheducationfoundation.org through September 23rd. Those interested in full tables of eight or cocktail tables of four are encouraged to purchase early, as individual seats are available for purchase at all tables. There are also a limited number of VIP parking passes available online as well.

New this year is the option to pre-purchase food. Guests now have the convenience of pre-ordering outdoor concert favorites from Wolf Creek Restaurant and simply picking it up when they arrive. Outside food is permissible, however no outside alcohol is allowed. Beer, wine, water and snacks will be available for purchase and Jersey Mike’s Subs will be on site for those wanting something a little more casual. Wolf Creek pre-orders are available only through September 19th.

The festival begins at 6pm and seating begins no earlier than 5pm. Lawn seats are first come, first served, and no umbrellas or pop-ups are allowed. It is important to note that this event is 21 and over only. Because parking is limited, WiSH encourages carpooling – and because there will be alcohol served, we ask that you drink responsibly and consider UBER or other services for transport to and from the event. We want you to be safe! To that end, we are having all tables placed 6 ft. apart and ask that our guests follow these spacing guidelines on the lawn. See our website for more information.

Board members Amanda Benson-Tilch and Alex Hafizi are excited to co-chair this exciting event and would like you to be a part of it; a variety of sponsorships are available by contacting Amanda at amanda@askamandaconsulting.com.

WiSH bridges the gap in state education funding of student programs in the Hart District. We strongly believe that every student, no matter their passions or challenges, deserves to have the tools for success needed in the classroom. For more information, email Executive Director Amy Daniels at wish@hartdistrict.org and go to wisheducationfoundation.org.