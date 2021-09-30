Get Screened, Donate and Make A Difference

Most likely you know someone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. According to estimates, in 2021 about 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. and about 43,600 women will die from breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it is a fitting time to recognize the achievements in research and technology that have caused decreases in breast cancer deaths. Due to early screenings, increased awareness, and better treatments, the death rate from breast cancer decreased by 1% per year from 2013 to 2018.

However, this trend may be changing due to the pandemic. Covid-19 has led to a substantial decline in cancer screenings which have been cancelled or postponed. This means fewer cancers are being diagnosed and treatment regimens are being stretched out into less frequent sessions. Dr. Norman Sharpless, the director of the National Cancer Institute, says, “Months and months of deferred screenings or delayed treatments could reverse the U.S. trend in improved cancer mortality that has lasted more than 25 years.”

The good news is that healthcare facilities are providing cancer screenings during the pandemic with many safety precautions in place. Cancer patients and survivors should talk with a doctor who understands their situation and medical history, and be proactive about not ignoring health concerns. We know that cancer screenings save lives.

This month, the American Cancer Society invites you to join the fight to end cancer by contributing to its largest community fundraising event in the Santa Clarita Valley, Relay For Life. ACS is still accepting donations at its website SCVRelay.org. Honor someone in your life who has been impacted by breast cancer by donating to Relay For Life. Your donation will fund cancer research, education, advocacy, and patient and family services.

For more information about breast cancer treatment, resources and support, visit cancer.org/breastcancer.