Get Screened, Donate and Make A Difference
Most likely you know someone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. According to estimates, in 2021 about 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. and about 43,600 women will die from breast cancer.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it is a fitting time to recognize the achievements in research and technology that have caused decreases in breast cancer deaths. Due to early screenings, increased awareness, and better treatments, the death rate from breast cancer decreased by 1% per year from 2013 to 2018.
However, this trend may be changing due to the pandemic. Covid-19 has led to a substantial decline in cancer screenings which have been cancelled or postponed. This means fewer cancers are being diagnosed and treatment regimens are being stretched out into less frequent sessions. Dr. Norman Sharpless, the director of the National Cancer Institute, says, “Months and months of deferred screenings or delayed treatments could reverse the U.S. trend in improved cancer mortality that has lasted more than 25 years.”
The good news is that healthcare facilities are providing cancer screenings during the pandemic with many safety precautions in place. Cancer patients and survivors should talk with a doctor who understands their situation and medical history, and be proactive about not ignoring health concerns. We know that cancer screenings save lives.
This month, the American Cancer Society invites you to join the fight to end cancer by contributing to its largest community fundraising event in the Santa Clarita Valley, Relay For Life. ACS is still accepting donations at its website SCVRelay.org. Honor someone in your life who has been impacted by breast cancer by donating to Relay For Life. Your donation will fund cancer research, education, advocacy, and patient and family services.
For more information about breast cancer treatment, resources and support, visit cancer.org/breastcancer.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – October 2021
I really love our cover this month! It always amazes me how creative our non-profits can be. From Afternoon Tea with Circle of Hope to a delicious Chili Cook-Off benefitting FeedSCV and the Wish Foundation, to Soroptimist International Valencia, or gorgeous...
You Are Invited To Join Us For a Tea Party With A Twist… Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea
Are you ready for a Partea? Circle of Hope will be hosting its 17th Annual Tea celebration on October 9, 2021, at 11:00 am, held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. This is a tea party you won’t want to miss!This year’s theme, EVERY DAY’S A HOLIDAY! will celebrate...
Soroptimist International of Valencia Presents: “Wanderlust: 18th Annual Bras for a Cause”
On October 23, 2021, the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia will present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “Bras for a Cause.” The event, titled “Wanderlust,” will support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now in its 18th year, the...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE