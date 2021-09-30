Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce this year’s Title Sponsor, Rebecca Johnston’s Mixed by Design, for its’ upcoming 10th Annual Fashion Show & Boutique.

Mixed by Design is a specialty home decor boutique bringing a unique collection of home furnishings, art, accessories, and décor curated by the R Johnston Interiors design team. ‘Mixed By Design’ reflects our design philosophy that the most interesting homes are a mix of design styles and price points. With an eye towards sustainability, our philosophy of ‘fewer, better’ supports the concept of designing with quality products that bring beauty, comfort, and joy to our homes for many years. Opening an expanded storefront in late fall, we look forward to seeing you in Old Town Newhall!

Rebecca Johnston, owner of Mixed by Design and R Johnston Interiors is herself a Soroptimist and passionate about education being the key to unlocking economic opportunity for women and girls. Mixed by Design is proud to support SIGSCV and the Dream it Be it, Go Girls and Live your Dream programs.

Soroptimist International of the Americas is a volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Funds from the fashion show will go towards SIGSCV’s three pillars: Women’s Health, Women in Crisis and Celebrating Women.

There’s much to look forward to as Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is gearing up for their 10th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique. “Making Dreams a Reality”, this year’s theme, will take place on Sunday, November 14th at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia. Chaired by Sandi Naba and co-chairs Lissa Mahler and Krystina Reyes, the event will be an afternoon of beautiful fashion, shopping and entertainment. The boutique will be open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. and the Fashion Show begins at noon. “We look forward to this year’s show,” states Sandi. “It will have some new highlights and truly be an exciting event.”

Guests will enjoy entertainment provided by the talented Tommy Peacock along with Willy Arroyo and Ingrid Blanco of D’Wilfri Dance Art & Entertainment. Tara Rice, Founder/Pageant Coach, Miss West Coast Productions, Inc. will be producing and directing the Fashion Show while Ed Masterson will entertain the audience as the emcee.

We are so thankful to our sponsors and their support. This year’s sponsors, in addition to our title sponsor, to date include Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Bigger, Better Events, Tweddell & Associates representing Primerica, Nola Aaronson’s Advanced Audiology, Valencia Acura and Logix. Our media sponsors include Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS Hometown Station, The Signal, Inside SCV Magazine, and SCVtv. Last, but not least, our in-kind sponsors Fun Time Captured Photo Booths, QM Design Group and WSI Internet Consulting.

Sponsorship Opportunities are still available, and tickets can be purchased on our website at www.sigscv.org. For more information, please contact Sandi Naba, Event Chair at sbnaba@gmail.com or 661-645-1893.