Protect Yourself From Type 2 Diabetes

More than 1 in 3 Americans have prediabetes — and 90% of them don’t even know it1. The good news is that most cases of type 2 diabetes are preventable. Implementing a few healthy lifestyle changes can help you avoid, control, or even reverse the disease2.

“Making an action plan each week can help you take the steps needed for eating healthier foods and having an overall healthier lifestyle,” said Dr. Shireen Fatemi, an endocrinologist at the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center. “Your plan should be realistic and action specific. Make sure it is something you can continue to do or build on over time.”

The following are a few suggested changes to your current lifestyle to help people with type 2 diabetes:

Keep your weight in check:

Excess weight is the primary cause of type 2 diabetes. If you’re overweight, losing just 7%–10% of your current weight can cut your risk in half2. Maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent other health problems too — including heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Be carb-smart

Limit sugar and refined carbohydrates like white bread, pasta, and rice. Focus on high-fiber, whole-grain complex carbohydrates — they’re digested more slowly, which helps keep your blood sugar steady.

Stay active to stay healthy

Inactivity promotes type 2 diabetes, so regular exercise is essential. You don’t have to spend hours sweating in the gym to get the benefits — just walking briskly for a half hour every day can reduce your risk by up to 30%2.

For more information about preventing or caring for diabetes, visit the Kaiser Permanente website at kp.org/diabetes.

