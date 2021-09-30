Soroptimist International of Valencia Presents: “Wanderlust: 18th Annual Bras for a Cause”
On October 23, 2021, the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia will present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “Bras for a Cause.” The event, titled “Wanderlust,” will support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now in its 18th year, the fundraiser features hand-decorated themed bras created by members, paired with live auction baskets. Keeping with the theme “Wanderlust,” the bras and their accompanying live baskets will represent different countries from around the world. Silent auction baskets will also be available.
The event will be held October 23 at Hyatt Valencia. While it is SOLD OUT, interested parties may contact SIV to be put on a waiting list. The group is also is still accepting donations for the auctions, and advertising opportunities are also still available.
This year’s proceeds benefit local programs and services that assist women and girls in the community, including the diagnosis, support and treatment of breast cancer patients. “Bras for a Cause” is a signature event of Soroptimist International of Valencia, and has raised upwards of $295,000 since its inception. More information on the event and Soroptimist International of Valencia may be found on their website: https://sivalencia.org
Soroptimist International of Valencia is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of women volunteers helping women and girls in Santa Clarita since 1974. Tax ID #95-4834196
For event information, please contact BFAC@SIValencia.org
Thank You To Our Sponsors
Valencia Pipe
Bri King & Associates
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
Mercedes Benz of Valencia
Ta-Ta Towls
SchlickArt
Santa Clarita Magazine
