You Are Invited To Join Us For a Tea Party With A Twist… Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea

Are you ready for a Partea? Circle of Hope will be hosting its 17th Annual Tea celebration on October 9, 2021, at 11:00 am, held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. This is a tea party you won’t want to miss!

This year’s theme, EVERY DAY’S A HOLIDAY! will celebrate nontraditional and unique holidays as well as all-time favorite traditional holidays. Each table will be distinctively decorated to commemorate either a “National Day” or traditional holiday theme. Christmas Day to National Cream Puff Day, Halloween to National Hotdog Day…. the décor will be sure to entertain and amuse you from the moment you arrive.

So, grab your significant other, your girlfriends or your family and friends and join Circle of Hope for an exciting and entertaining tea party with a twist.

The public is invited to attend this year’s event and to support Circle of Hope. Guests will be treated to a delicious luncheon, traditional tea and signature iced tea cocktails, live music and entertainment, a silent auction and raffle, a showing of elaborately decorated themed tables plus other surprises. Individual tickets, tables and sponsorships are available. If you are unable to attend, you are invited to purchase a ticket for a cancer survivor or someone currently living with cancer. Seating is limited and will surely sell out so be sure to get your tickets soon.

All proceeds from the event support Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization in our community that offers financial assistance with cancer medical bills to qualified individuals, supportive services with wellness therapies designed as cancer support, educational resources and a sup-port group for cancer patients, survivors, families, and caregivers. All programs and services are offered free of charge.

Tickets can be purchased on the Circle of Hope website at www.circleofhopeinc.org/tea. For more information on the 17th Annual Tea please contact the organization at 661 254-5218 or visit their website at info@circleofhopeinc.org . Circle of Hope provides emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies and support groups to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Federal Tax I.D. #20-0680327.

​