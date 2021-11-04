A Message from Mayor Bill Miranda Kick-off the Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street!
Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, November 20, at 6:00 p.m. The City Council will flip the switch and illuminate the stunning Christmas Tree and the tens of thousands of lights up and down Main Street at 6:30 p.m., so make sure you get there in time! Guests are sure to be dazzled by the enhanced décor, which includes several Instagram-worthy photo ops. The Christmas Tree, which is located in front of the Old Town Newhall Library, is a work of holiday art adorned with more than 3,000 glistening ornaments. As you stroll down Main Street to shop and dine, you will see glittering ribbon arches, a six-foot-tall selfie frame and many more festive décor items. You can even check off some names from your holiday shopping list at the unique boutiques or explore the Fine Craft Show, which will offer homemade, one-of-a-kind items. The kids will want to get their photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus and also play in the piles of snow! After the official tree lighting, stay at the main stage for a live band and dancing. Light Up Main Street will definitely get you in the holiday spirit. Make sure you come back throughout the season to take in the beautiful lights and décor and also support the local businesses within the City’s premier Arts and Entertainment District. You can catch a live show at The MAIN, the Canyon Theatre Guild, the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts or a movie at the Laemmle Newhall. I will see you at Light Up Main Street!
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – November 2021
Welcome to the November, 2021 issue of the Santa Clarita Magazine, we are pleased to feature three great events on our cover this month, I encourage you to support one or all of them!Congratulations to the Valley Industry Association on their 40th Anniversary....
VIA RUBY BALL Valley Industry Association
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will proudly celebrate their 40th Anniversary with a very special celebration this year – The Ruby Ball. Scheduled for Friday, November 5th, this signature event of VIA’s will recognize VIA members of distinction through the...
Making Dreams A Reality 2021 Fashion Show
There is much to look forward to as Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley are gearing up for their 10th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique. “Making Dreams a Reality”, this year’s theme, will take place on Sunday, November 14 at the beautiful Hyatt...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE