Everyday Health Tips for Women
Nothing matters more than your health — and many of the biggest health risks for women are preventable. Simple things like regular screenings and making healthy lifestyle choices can help you stay healthier longer.
“It is important to visit your doctor for routine check-ups every year,” said Dr. Russell Clayton, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center. “By getting an annual physical and screening, you are able to identify diseases that may develop. This allows you to make the type of changes needed to stay in the best health possible as you get older.”
The following are tips women can incorporate in their daily routine to help reduce health risks:
Take your health to heart
You may think of heart disease as a men’s health issue — but it’s not. The good news is that lifestyle changes can prevent 80% of heart attacks and strokes.* Eat right, exercise, don’t smoke, and talk to your doctor about your risk.
Be proactive
Stay on top of breast and cervical cancer screenings. If you’re pregnant, start prenatal care early. Share your family health history with your doctor. Most importantly, listen to your body — and get care when you need it.
Care for the whole you
With all you do, it can be easy to put your needs last, which can leave you feeling drained, stressed, or depressed. Sleeping and eating well and connecting with others is important — and if you’re struggling, ask for help.
For more information about women’s health, visit the Kaiser Permanente website at kp.org or www.kp.org/maternity.
*American Heart Association.
