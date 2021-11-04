“Follow Your Art” Exhibit

The City of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall (23920 Valencia Boulevard). The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from October 4 through December 3. It may also be viewed virtually by visiting https://bit.ly/3ARAjrG.

Join the City for an evening reception to discuss the featured artwork and get to know the art-ists behind the unique pieces on October 6, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the First Floor Gallery. En-joy light refreshments and live music as you stroll through the gallery.

As technology has strayed away from the use of maps, artists have found exciting ways to keep the beauty and inspiration of maps alive. “Follow Your Art” showcases the use of a physical map to create original artwork ranging from large portraits to small collages and three-dimensional pieces. The group show consists of 17 talented artists and 40 one-of-a-kind pieces of art.

Featured mixed-media artist Nancy Goodman Lawrence is showcasing nine pieces from her collection. Each piece provides a unique look into the artist’s techniques in creating works with maps. Portraits and concentric narratives can be seen in this exhibit. To see more of Lawrence’s work, visit NancyGoodmanLawrence.com. To learn more about “Follow Your Art” and upcoming art opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.