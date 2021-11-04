Making Dreams A Reality 2021 Fashion Show

There is much to look forward to as Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley are gearing up for their 10th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique. “Making Dreams a Reality”, this year’s theme, will take place on Sunday, November 14 at the beautiful Hyatt Regency in Valencia. Chaired by Sandi Naba and Co-chair Lissa Mahler, the event will be an afternoon of fashion fun, with the boutique opening at 10 a.m. and Fashion Show beginning at noon.

Our fashion show will highlight some very special “Stars” of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and feature past recipients of our signature Live Your Dream Awards Program. It will include a delicious sit-down lunch, no host bar, entertainment, live and silent auction.

This year’s Live and Silent Auction items are sure to interest all participants. Our Live Auction items include an African Safari, a Ventura Harbor Tour on “lovey”, a Private Dinner for 8 prepared by Chef Daniel Otto of The Old Town Junction and Matisse Lithographs. There will be a variety of baskets on display for our Silent Auction and items that include: a SchlickArt Experience, a foursome at the Valencia Country Club, Date Night at The Hyatt Regency Valencia with Brunch and a private wine tasting at the home of Joel & Judy Cox of Mystic Hills Winery in Paso Robles. You don’t want to miss these opportunities!

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Funds from the fashion show will go towards SIGSCV’s three pillars: Women’s Health, Women’s Crisis and Celebrating Women. Your financial support will also help fund scholarships to single women supporting a family who are returning to college through SIGSCV’s Live Your Dream Award program.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities can be purchased on the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley’s website at www.sigscv.org. In addition to the Sponsorship Opportunities below, we have a special “Sponsor A Star” opportunity where you can donate lunch for the “Stars” of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital being honored at the event and past recipients of our Live Your Dream Award program who will be modeling.

For more information about the 10th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique please contact Event Char, Sandi Naba at 661-645-1893. Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Federal Tax I.D. #26-2096657.

Sponsors As of Print Date

Title Sponsor

Mixed By Design

Dream Maker

LA County Board of

Supervisors

Dream Weaver

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Holly Hanlin of

Berkshire Hathaway

The Price Family Foundation

Day Dreamer

Logix

Hart & Main

Valencia Acura

Bigger, Better Events

Steve & Valerie Gausche

Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology

Tweddell & Associates

representing Primerica

Damien White Agency – Farmer’s Insurance

Select Members of Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley

In-Kind Sponsors

Fun Time Captured Photo Booths

QM Design Group

WSI Internet Consulting

D’Wilfri Dance Art &

Entertainment

Media Sponsors

Santa Clarita Magazine

KHTS Hometown Station

Inside SCV Magazine

The Signal