Making Dreams A Reality 2021 Fashion Show
There is much to look forward to as Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley are gearing up for their 10th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique. “Making Dreams a Reality”, this year’s theme, will take place on Sunday, November 14 at the beautiful Hyatt Regency in Valencia. Chaired by Sandi Naba and Co-chair Lissa Mahler, the event will be an afternoon of fashion fun, with the boutique opening at 10 a.m. and Fashion Show beginning at noon.
Our fashion show will highlight some very special “Stars” of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and feature past recipients of our signature Live Your Dream Awards Program. It will include a delicious sit-down lunch, no host bar, entertainment, live and silent auction.
This year’s Live and Silent Auction items are sure to interest all participants. Our Live Auction items include an African Safari, a Ventura Harbor Tour on “lovey”, a Private Dinner for 8 prepared by Chef Daniel Otto of The Old Town Junction and Matisse Lithographs. There will be a variety of baskets on display for our Silent Auction and items that include: a SchlickArt Experience, a foursome at the Valencia Country Club, Date Night at The Hyatt Regency Valencia with Brunch and a private wine tasting at the home of Joel & Judy Cox of Mystic Hills Winery in Paso Robles. You don’t want to miss these opportunities!
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Funds from the fashion show will go towards SIGSCV’s three pillars: Women’s Health, Women’s Crisis and Celebrating Women. Your financial support will also help fund scholarships to single women supporting a family who are returning to college through SIGSCV’s Live Your Dream Award program.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities can be purchased on the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley’s website at www.sigscv.org. In addition to the Sponsorship Opportunities below, we have a special “Sponsor A Star” opportunity where you can donate lunch for the “Stars” of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital being honored at the event and past recipients of our Live Your Dream Award program who will be modeling.
For more information about the 10th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique please contact Event Char, Sandi Naba at 661-645-1893. Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Federal Tax I.D. #26-2096657.
Sponsors As of Print Date
Title Sponsor
Mixed By Design
Dream Maker
LA County Board of
Supervisors
Dream Weaver
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Holly Hanlin of
Berkshire Hathaway
The Price Family Foundation
Day Dreamer
Logix
Hart & Main
Valencia Acura
Bigger, Better Events
Steve & Valerie Gausche
Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology
Tweddell & Associates
representing Primerica
Damien White Agency – Farmer’s Insurance
Select Members of Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley
In-Kind Sponsors
Fun Time Captured Photo Booths
QM Design Group
WSI Internet Consulting
D’Wilfri Dance Art &
Entertainment
Media Sponsors
Santa Clarita Magazine
KHTS Hometown Station
Inside SCV Magazine
The Signal
