VIA RUBY BALL Valley Industry Association

The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will proudly celebrate their 40th Anniversary with a very special celebration this year – The Ruby Ball. Scheduled for Friday, November 5th, this signature event of VIA’s will recognize VIA members of distinction through the presentation of three prestigious awards: The Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year Award, VIA Rising Star, and the VIA Business of the Year. These sought-after awards showcase the contributions of significant VIA members each year and honor them at the event. Following dinner, program and awards, guests will dance the night away to music provided by Dole/Humphries.

Nominees for the Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year Award are Nola Aronson of Advanced Audiology, Hillary Broadwater of QM Design Group and Ed Masterson of SOS Entertainment. Businesses nominated for Rising Star are Mellady Direct Marketing, One True North and Vance Wealth. Business of the Year nominees include A-1 Party, American Family Funding, City of Santa Clarita, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and QM Design Group.

In addition to celebrating our members, The Ruby Ball also serves as a fundraiser for the VIA Connecting to Success Program. VIA Connecting to Success is a high impact workforce preparation program in a business conference format. Over 100 volunteer mentors from the business community lead students through role-playing, case studies, group discussions, and individual assessments to build workplace professionalism, and the ability to influence others as responsible adults. Now in its 19th year, Connecting to Success has grown to include all high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District, as well as select charter schools.

We’d like to offer special thanks to our event sponsors, 2021 Ruby Title Sponsor, Athens Services, Scarlet Sponsors City of Santa Clarita, Republic Services and Six Flags Magic Mountain, and Crimson Sponsors, Advanced Audiology, Alliance Integrated Technology, American Family Funding, Burrtec Waste Industries, College of the Canyons, Fivepoint, Logix Federal Credit Union, Mission View Public School, QM Design Group, Soroptimist International of Greater SCV, Southern California Edison, Vance Wealth, and Waste Management. Media Sponsors include Santa Clarita Magazine, élite Magazine and The Signal.

About the Valley

Industry Association:

The Valley Industry Association is a business-to-business organization serving a membership blend of industrial, commercial, and service companies, and additionally offers opportunities to collaborate on a broad range of business issues.