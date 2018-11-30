A Note From the Publishers – December 2018

Did this year seem to go by really quickly? It’s hard to believe that I am writing our notes for the last publication of 2018!

We have gone through many changes this year, one of them being the reformatting of the Santa Clarita Magazine, it seems that everyone is happy with our new look as we were inundated with positive feedback, thank you so much for connecting with us – we love to hear from you.

Michael Asmar of Joie de Vivre Photographie and myself spent a very fun-filled time with the young ladies of Troop West, they were so full of energy and very excited to be photographed for our cover this month. It’s heartwarming to know how much this means to the team and their families, it’s a great way to empower our youth and to help them reach their goals. The team were lucky enough to be seen and sponsored by Adidas, I am told that this is the first time in history that a Santa Clarita team were picked up for such a sponsorship. While Adidas will now promote the team and its players, unfortunately, they do not get involved with travel and other expenses so we are reaching out to our readers to contribute a little to their go-fund-me page.

This issue of the Santa Clarita Magazine is full of great community related editorials, there is so much going on in our valley during the month of December, we encourage you to get involved. Inside this issue, you will find a list of homes displaying Christmas lights and Holiday boutiques and an amazing gift guide which we are sure will make your holiday season even more enjoyable.

Have you seen our December/January élite Magazine? We are featuring so many great local profiles and stories, along with the winners of our 4th Annual Ladies in Business. Marlee Lauffer is featured on our awesome cover, Marlee is a long time resident and community leader in Santa Clarita and our cover is beautiful. If you are not receiving élite Magazine in your mailbox, please give us a call to be added to our mailing list.

We would like to wish all of our readers and advertisers a very Happy Holiday Season and a Happy New Year. We are excited for what 2019 has in store for us all.

Until next time

Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi