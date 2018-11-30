Holiday Lights Spectacular

by | Nov 30, 2018 | Community

Santa Clarita is celebrating the holidays with bigger and better lights than ever. Here are just a few locations to enjoy. Hot cocoa and family recommended.

Wakefield Court – Saugus
Everyone’s favorite holiday double cul-de-sac decked out with lights and massive candy canes. Located off Copperhill Drive via Courtland Way

28071 Urbandale Ave – Saugus
Located off Bouquet Canyon Road

Canterwood Drive – Saugus
Located off Copperhill Drive and
N Burkhorn Lane

Homestead Place – Saugus
Nicknamed “Homestead Holiday” during the holiday season, this street goes all out with over 20 decorated homes. Located off Copperhill via Paragon Drive

Silverking Trail – Saugus
Located off Copperhill Drive, Birch Canyon to Silverking Trail

Ash Court – Saugus
Look for Homer Simpson! Located off Seco Canyon, Boxwood Lane to Deodar Place to Ash Court

Angelica Place – Valencia
Located off of Copperhill Drive, Northpark Drive to Angelica Place

Avenida Avila – Valencia
Look for the big Noel! Located off Copperhill Drive, Tesoro Del Valle Drive, Bernardo Way

Crown Court Circle – Valencia
Hot chocolate every Friday night at this decorated courtyard! Located near McBean and Decoro intersection

23813 Claymore Way – Valencia
Tune in to 88.7 FM for the full experience.
Located off of Decoro Drive

27631 Woodfield Place – Valencia
Located off of Decoro Drive, Grandview Drive, Hathaway to Woodfield Place

Essex Place – Valencia
Find Santa’s reindeer all around the street,
located off of Hillsborough Parkway

Meraweather Place – Valencia
Elves are hidden in multiple locations around the decorated cul-de-sac, make a game of finding them all! Located off of Hillsborough Parkway

Clifton Place – Valencia
Fully decorated cul-de-sac located off of
Grandview Drive

Littleton Way – Valencia
Located off of Bouquet Canyon Drive, Festividad Drive to Lugar De Oro Drive

Mendoza Drive – Valencia
Award-winning homes with a beautiful display located off McBean Parkway, Arroyo Park Drive, Carrizo Drive

Reade Place – Stevenson Ranch
An elaborately displayed cul-de-sac, located off
Stevenson Ranch Parkway, Poe Parkway, Thoreau Way

Brooks Circle – Stevenson Ranch
A tunnel effect is created with colored lights strung across the street. Located off of Poe Parkway

Cotton Blossom Lane – Stevenson Ranch
Over 50,000 lights between the multiple homes
participating. Located off Pico Canyon Road,
Whispering Oaks Drive

23717 Adamsboro Drive – Newhall
Light and music show, tune in to 107.7 FM for the full experience. Located off Lyons Avenue, Canerwell Street, Jena Drive

Circle G Drive – Canyon Country
Donations go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Located in Sand Canyon.

19715 Koji Court – Canyon Country
Lights and music complete with snow every half hour!

We are always on the hunt for new additions to the listing—do you know of a great Holiday display worthy of note? Let us know by emailing: contest@santaclaritamagazine.com and we will add it to the December listing for 2018.

 

