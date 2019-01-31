A Note from the Publishers – February 2019
Santa Clarita Magazine is officially 29-years old and we feel the love! As we all turn our focus to the loved ones in our lives in this month of Valentines, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful advertisers and community partners. We appreciate your support and wish you all a loved-filled February!
In this Valentine’s month, we are happily making plans for a future family wedding! Congratulations are in order to our son ,Alexander, who popped the question to his partner Arnold, a date has not yet been set but we will be sure to share with you once it’s finalized, we are very excited and wish the happy couple many years of happiness.
As you can see, we had some fun with our February cover, recreating The Greatest Showman movie poster, which just happens to be the theme for the Celebrity Waiter Dinner event on February 23. Thank you to the folks involved with the SCV Senior Center for their participation and their great costumes! The purpose of this event is to raise funds for the new senior center facility which is slated to open in spring, visit their website for more information and to get involved – myscvcoa.org. It is most certainly going to be a very fun evening.
Before you put on your costumes and get ready to dance for the SCV Senior Center, Single Mothers Outreach is hosting its annual Empowering HeArts Gala on Friday, February 8. This inspiring event honors six women in the community who have overcome incredible challenges to provide a happy, healthy life for themselves and the people they love. Empowering HeArts bridges motivational stories with artistic expression for one powerful event.
Flowers, candy, red hearts and romance, we’ve got them all in this issue! Check out our fabulous dining section and be sure to reserve seats for your romantic evening, there are so many fabulous dining choices. We’ve also put together a great Valentine’s Gift Guide to make it a little easier for you to shop local and spread the love to our local businesses.
Have you seen our February/March élite Magazine? This marks our 17th year of publishing élite Magazine and we are particularly proud. It is packed full of editorials and profiles, not to mention our Ultimate Awards in this issue which are over the top, celebrating the dedicated, hard working business owners. If you are not receiving your copy of élite Magazine, we would be happy to add you to our mailing list or you can view the digital version of the publication on-line at www.scvelitemagazine.com.
We hope you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day!
Cheers,
Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi
