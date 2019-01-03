A Wish List from our Local Non-Profit Organizations How Can You Help this Year? – 2019

Santa Clarita is our City! Each member of our staff, the publishers and our interns all call Santa Clarita home, as well as the other 220,000 residents. Santa Clarita is the place I have called home since I was six years old and it is where I raise my family. In the 33 year’s I have lived here I have spent the past 11 years of my life working for a company that promotes positivity, community and helping those around us. It is with great pleasure that we offer you a way to give back to your community—the place you call home.

Below you will find our annual Non-Profit Wish List. It is a compilation of requests, wishes and needs from local organizations that help assist the people in our community. From a gas card, to office paper; volunteers to stamps, there are endless ways to give. We hope you find something below that resonates with you and encourages you to make a difference in someone’s life.

American Cancer Society, Inc.

661-775-0440 • 1-800-227-2345

The Santa Clarita Valley American Cancer Society wishes for volunteer hairdressers who are willing to cut wigs for cancer patients for free. We also need volunteers to drive patients to their chemo, radiation, or doctors’ appointments. We need journal books to give to newly diagnosed patients. We need new hats, and head scarfs for those who have lost their hair. We are launching the, “Go Pink Fundraiser” for Breast Cancer Awareness month in all the schools of Santa Clarita Valley, and we need memory sticks to give to each school to work from. And of course, we always need volunteers to help at Relay for Life! All donations can be dropped off at the office on Ave. Stanford, and volunteers can email, call, or txt the office, or Janine Jones (ACS Leadership Council Chair/Cosmetologist) at 661-993-1051. Cancer.org

American Diabetes Association

323-966-2890

Our wish is to raise $1,000,000 in support of everyone in this community impacted by diabetes. Whether you ride, run or walk, we are looking for teams and corporate support from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond to help achieve our ambitious goal.

diabetes.org

American Heart Association/American Stroke Association 213-291-7000

Our wish is for the community to volunteer, join and support the Santa Clarita Heart Walk in the fall to raise awareness and funds to fight heart disease and stroke. We also wish for local companies to learn about our Workplace Health Solutions to create a culture of health and wellness in the workplace. heart.org

The ARTree Community

Arts Center – 661-673-7500

We are an organization that is beginning to really grow, but we need basic items like the following: Left-handed scissors adult and child, canvases, any size, watercolor in tube, iPad, masking tape, watercolor brushes, large size brushes, and Photoshop one-year subscription. We also need an IT professional volunteer. theartree.org

Assistance League Santa Clarita 661-644-4957

Our wish from Assistance League® Santa Clarita is for a computer and printer for our office. A computer and printer would help us to work more efficiently with our many programs that serve to enhance the lives of children and families in the Santa Clarita Valley.

assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org

Blue Star Ranch – 661-312-6184

Our wish is for volunteers who are adept at: online fundraising, social media and grant writing, as well as, corporate support and donor base building. In addition, we need ranch volunteers who love horses, and enjoy grooming, preparing their special lunches and feeding them. Save the date for the Blue Star Ranch Polo Expo for Veterans on Armed Forces Day, May 18, 2019. BlusStarRanch.org

Boys & Girls Club of SCV

661-254-2582

The Boys & Girls Club is in need of new folding tables and chairs for our members to use while doing homework, working on STEAM projects and activities, and eating snacks! A few of our vans also need to be freshened up with new Club logos and paint. As always volunteers are much appreciated to help out with our homework assistance program. Call the Club for more information. scvbgc.org

Bridge to Home SCV – 661-254-4663

Our wish for in-kind donations are: men and women’s new underwear, beanies, umbrellas, and “milk money” donations so we can provide milk at breakfast for our clients. BtoHome.org

Carousel Ranch

661 268-8010

Our wish is simple…for the continued love and support that we have been blessed to receive from this incredible community. In kind donations are greatly appreciated – from horse supplies, carrots or treats for our amazing therapy horses to office supplies, postage and of course donations in any amount all adding up to make our work possible. In addition, the gift of time is always appreciated as we utilize volunteers at the Ranch on a daily basis. carouselranch.org

Castaic Elementary School PTA – Contact: 661-575-7514 (Jill) or jillf@activethermal.com

Our wish is to collect items that we can raffle off during our 2nd Annual Bunco Fundraiser to be held April 13, 2019. We are looking for gift cards, goods, and services from businesses all over SCV. Castaic Elementary PTA raises a lot of money selling raffle tickets during our annual fundraiser. We are raising funds to provide our students with art, music, physical education, science, and field trips. We cannot pay for these teachers/programs using our minimal school funds. Our goal is to raise $10,000 during this fundraiser so we can give these students the classes they need and love! We are also looking for sponsors for this event. castaicelementarypta.org

Child & Family Center – 661-259-9439

Our wish is for diapers in various sizes, infant formula, baby wipes and hygiene supplies for all ages such as shampoo, soap, deodorant etc. for our families in need.

childfamilycenter.org

Circle of Hope, Inc. – 661-254-5218

Still wishing for that cure! Until that happens, we strive to make a difference today for a brighter future tomorrow for SCV cancer patients and their families. So, we wish for: volunteer workers to help replace our damaged ceiling; gift cards for gas or groceries for our clients; bottled water for our cancer wellness center; Amazon gift cards or see our Wish list at http://a.co/2Sc4Sl1. Please join us for at Bowling for Hope on Sunday, March 17 at Valencia Lanes!

circleofhopeinc.org

City of Hope Santa Clarita – 626-224-0648

Our wish is to provide goody bags to our patients,

which will help increase their comfort level during treatments. We are in need of these particular items: blankets, neck or travel pillows, socks, puzzle books, coloring/activity books, pens/colors, Chapstick, gentle moisturizers, new wigs

cityofhope.org/location/santa-clarita

COC Foundation – 661-362-3433

Our wish is to give local high school students the opportunity to attend their first year of college at College of the Canyons completely free. First-Year Promise waives enrollment and student fees for qualified students, and also provides parking permits, bus passes, and textbook vouchers to help students purchase books. cocfoundation.com

Code Read – 818-238-7686

Our wish is to continue to provide new books for students in low income communities. We are always in need of new recreational books for children ages five to 12. We hope to supply 7,000 books to children in 2019.

mycoderead.org

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley

661 251-2867

Do you have 3 hours to volunteer? Hang out with our families on a Saturday or Sunday at our Resource Center and build puzzles, play board games, or do arts and crafts. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0d4aabab29a1f85-saturday

familypromisescv.org

Fostering Youth Independence (FYI)

661-360-1500

Our wish is to provide transportation when our foster youth have an emergency and need help getting to school. We are asking for gift cards for Uber, Lyft or local gas stations, in increments of $25, so we can give our students the occasional “lift” they need to complete their post-secondary education and become successful, independent adults. fyifosteryouth.org

The Gentle Barn – 661-252-2440

We wish for various animal supplies such as blankets/comforters, dog toys, bird toys, horse cookies, horse brushes, horse fly masks, horse halters, cotton lead ropes, paper towels, washcloths, spray bottles, natural dish soap, sponges, towels, rubber feed bowls. We are open to the public every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Host your next birthday party here! gentlebarn.org

Gibbons Conservation Center – 661-296-2737

Our wish is for each of our gibbons to be “adopted” by someone this year. Each adopter receives information about their gibbon as well as a picture. We also need volunteers with big hearts who want to greet visitors at the gate, help the staff prepare food for the gibbons and are able to spend time helping us keep the Gibbon Center safe for the gibbons and our visitors. We guarantee our volunteers will be learn plenty about gibbons and be very helpful to making their lives more comfortable! Our next fundraiser will be “Breakfast with the Gibbons” in May 2019. Check our website for details as they become available. gibboncenter.org

HandsOn Santa Clarita – 661-257-1997

Our wish is to reach our goal of registering over 300 new high school volunteers in 2019 and have them complete a minimum of 30 hours each! Anyone who wants to volunteer in the Santa Clarita Valley, including high school students, can sign up at on the website and help give back to their community.

handsonscv.org

Help The Children – 661-702-8852

Our wish is that our fundraiser campaigns will generate $100,000 to meet the growing needs of our 12,000 families that we distribute food, clothing, personal care items and job information to.

helpthechildren.org

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

661-200-1200

Our hospital is built on philanthropy. We are so grateful for the generosity of our community! As the New Year begins, our wish is to continue to provide the best in compassionate, world-class healthcare. To help honor this commitment, we will be opening our New Patient Tower in 2019, which will provide additional patient beds, all-private patient rooms with private bathrooms, a permanent rooftop helipad, additional capacity in existing surgical suites, and the new Center for Women and Newborns. We wish for our community to continue to help us as we fulfill our unwavering pledge to improve the health of our community through compassion and excellence. henrymayogiving.com

Italian Catholic Club of SCV – 661-645-7877

Our wish is to help Our Lady of Perpetual Help build a new church. Our second wish is to bring the Italian community and friends of Italians together and learn all about Italian culture and all that it has to offer. By getting together in planned activities we are able to build funds to donate to OLPH and at the same time build lasting friendships. Our next event is: St. Joseph’s Table on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. All are welcome. For details, please call Anna Riggs at 661-645-7877. iccscv.org

JCI Santa Clarita – 661-600-6333

Our wish is to create partnerships with local organizations and businesses to help create development opportunities for our members. We are also looking for donations for a new grant program that would fund new and exciting projects and events organized by our members.

jcisantaclarita.org

Jack’s Angels – 818-400-2724

Our wish is for Partners (sponsors, venue,) for Music and Art Festival for Children on May 17, National DIPG Awareness Day, a movement which began in our own hometown. We would like to raise funds with this event partnering with a local school districts music program benefiting music and art education in our schools (1/2) and the other half to DIPG research which is funded almost entirely by parent led organizations like Jack’s Angels. We are also looking for an auto dealership willing to have gold license plate holders benefiting pediatric cancer, proceeds to benefit Jack’s Angels and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, as well as local support and partnership with our weekly radio show on TogiNet.com, Childhood Cancer Talk Radio which is a free service to the childhood cancer community. jacksangels1@gmail.com

Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer

661-250-4100

Our wish is for funds to purchase new laptop computers (10) to use at our offsite fundraisers. Our current laptops are over 10 years old and in danger of dying each time we use them. By making a donation of any amount, you will help us to improve so we can do more for our families.

Gillian@mhf.org | mhf.org

Million Little – 661-240-9163

We support the healing process of incarcerated youth and youth in foster care through the power of creativity and mindfulness programs. Our wish is for in-kind donations, including; new or used digital cameras, tablets and/or laptops, volunteers for our arts programs and a new or used minivan to provide transportation for underserved youth and families to our program sites and carry their artworks. millionlittle.com

Prayer Angels for the Military – 661-799-8865

Our wish is for newer laptops, cell phones & gift cards to help local military and veterans in need. New or used trucks, SUVs, vans or cars. Pop-up canopy, laminating services for prayer cards, items for local troop care packages, monetary donations for shipping and help at monthly events. prayerangelsforthemilitary.com

Project Sebastian – 661-414-4856

Our wish for 2019 Project Sebastian is for Corporate sponsorships as well as volunteers to help expand our goals in helping those not only in the Batten disease community but all special needs children. Projectsebastian.org

Santa Clarita Philharmonic

215-947-4547

Our wish is for the community to come to our spring concert on Sunday, March 3, at 3 pm at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at the College of the Canyons. You will be rewarded with a wonderful musical experience. melfont@ca.rr.com

SCV Education Foundation

661-678-0429

Our wish is to find more volunteers for our Read With Me program and for local businesses to donate swag bag items for our annual Teacher Tribute event. Volunteers are needed to spend at least one hour each week in the classroom helping students with their literacy skills. Swag bag items are needed for our “Teacher Tribute” event scheduled in April.

scveducationfoundation.org

SCV Food Pantry – 661-255-9078

Our wish is to alleviate hunger throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. To support this mission, we wish for 15-ounce containers of peanut butter, canned meats, canned fruit, macaroni and cheese, deodorant, toothbrushes and diapers. scvfoodpantry.org

SCV Senior Center • 661-259-9444

Our wish is to promote the quality of life for seniors with the expansion of programs and services in our new building. We wish for monetary donations towards our Capital Campaign to help complete the construction of our New Building.

newseniorcenter.org • scvseniorcenter.org

Single Mothers Outreach – 661-288-0117

Our wish is to continue serving single moms in the community with donations such as non-perishable foods, diapers (sizes four, five and six), toiletries and gift cards. In addition, we are always in need of volunteers at our re-sale boutique, Closet on Main! singlemothersoutreach.org

Soroptimist International of Greater

Santa Clarita Valley – 661-433-2511

Our wish is for community support of our upcoming Wine Affair Fundraiser – “Sip, Stroll & Savor the Sounds!” to be held March 24, 2019. We would love donations for our silent auction taking place during the event. In addition, we wish for the community to attend this fantastic event by purchasing tickets on our website. sigscv.org

Soroptimist International of Valencia

661-993-7747

Our wish is to have our most successful Gentlemen for a Cause event all in support of our mission to help the women and girls of our community. We are looking for table sponsors at the event, starting at $1,500. We need guests and VIP’s to attend our event, tickets are $100. We always accept monetary donations to support our programs that lead to social and economic empowerment for women and girls of Santa Clarita. sivalencia.org

Spotlight Arts Center – 661-388-0338

Spotlight Arts Center continues the mission of providing tuition-free performing and visual arts classes to kids in SCV. Our wish is to find more community sponsors in 2019. We are looking for individuals and businesses to support our organization and help us expand the number of classes we offer each session. As we continue the second half of our seventh year, we hope to grow our student base from 150 to over 200 per session! Please contact us to find out how you can impact the lives of hundreds of youth in SCV and be the change you want to see in the world.

spotlightartscenter.org

Straightening Reins Foundation –

661-803-1641

Our wish is to gain more funding for feed and care for our herd, to pay for our facility and fund programs and services as well as to pay our clinical staff. You can donate at gofundme.com/srd-hope-and-horses. SRD is looking for festive home to host 150-200 SRD supporters in February 2019. Our new home is cozy, so we need a larger venue to showcase our program. Our Mission is to provide hope through equine based experiences to improve mental-health. SRD Hope and Horses srdstraighteningreins.org

S.T.R.E.A.M Expo – 818-585-5664

We are excited about our launch of a new initiative called “Yes-2-S.T.R.E.A.M. in 2019”. In this initiative, we are seeking individuals that will donate time, talent, and treasure to helping kids achieve their academic and career goals. In 2018 we reached our goal of serving 10,000 students directly and have set a goal to serve 10,000 more in 2019. We have a desire to increase our social media presence with a minimum of 2019 people, and to continue building business relationships throughout Santa Clarita. With that being said, we are asking for everyone to follow us @streamkidexpo and to share in our 2019 journey. Look forward to serving and inspiring many more kids with everyone. streamkidexporocks.org

The Youth Project – 661-257 -9688

Our wish is to partner with the elementary schools to bring more preventative programs to their campuses, so we can begin helping kids at a younger age! Over and above our expansion goals, we are always looking for qualified board members, new opportunities for funding, office supplies, pizza donations for outreach, a volunteer to edit our PSA, and cold hard cash! But more than all of this, we wish for our teens to be healthy and happy. See you at our BBQ, Golf and Comedy events in April, May and August 2019! HelpNotHassle.org

WiSH Education Foundation – 661-799-9474

With state funding not meeting needs, our students’ classrooms are always in need. Please give to support important programs and to help bring more books into all Hart District libraries, one of the busiest locations on campus every day. Our funding focus this year is STEAM with an emphasis on the ARTS. Every child deserves the tools needed for success; please help. WiSHscv.org