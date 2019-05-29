A Note From the Publishers – June 2019

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons has a special place in our hearts, we are so pleased to feature their 2019/2020 entertainment line-up on our cover. What an exciting and diverse group, there’s something for everyone from country singer Travis Tritt to “Jessie’s Girl” Rick Springfield and let’s not forget the Beach Boys, with lots of focus on family fun. Believe it or not I’m personally excited to see the Laser Spectacular featuring the music of Pink Floyd, an English rock band that broke through all barriers with their progressive and psychedelic music in the late 1960’s early 1970’s, I think to listen to their music while a laser show is in progress would be simply “spectacular”. Whatever your genre of music is, you will be sure to find it at the PAC, tickets go on sale in June so don’t forget to get yours – sounds like a great Father’s Day gift!

Which reminds me, don’t forget to check out our fabulous Dad’s & Grad’s gift guide, you will be sure to find something from one of our local businesses! See page 66.

In this issue, we continue with our 6th annual coverage of Old Town Newhall, featuring professionally written editorials on a select group of OTN family operated businesses. Main Street and OTN have become quite the party place with some of the finest restaurants and great ongoing entertainment. Santa Clarita Magazine has some major plans for OTN going forward, so stay tuned for more information.

There’s always something to do in Santa Clarita and the summer months are just brimming over with fun activities. The City of Santa Clarita kick-off their Concerts in the Park in July with an incredible line-up of entertainers. Dust off your folding chairs and pick up a picnic from Wolf Creek Restaurant to join in the fun. See page 22 for all the facts.

In June our son, Alexander will be installed as Board President for the local non-profit Circle of Hope. We are so proud of him and wish him great success in this new position. We also congratulate COH’s new Executive Director Laura Kirchhoff, we are confident that the two of them will be making great strides to accomplish the non-profits goals and live up to their mission of providing emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community.

Congratulations also to our friends, Pam Ingram and Ed Masterson on becoming the 2019 Man & Woman of the Year! Such incredible people who do so much for our community, this is well deserved.

Plans are underway for the 10th annual 40 Under Forty event! Do you know a young active person between 21-39 who is making a positive change that you would like to recognize and nominate? Hold that thought and submit your application on July 1 when nominations open. Co-Chairs Chelsea Orzechowski, Daniela Echaiz, and Koren Young are excited to share more information about the event in upcoming months.

Make way for the 6th annual Youth Project Golf Classic on June 10th. This year the Youth Project are partnering with Re/Max of Valencia, kudos to David Rendall, owner of Re/Max who is stepping up as the Presenting/Hope Sponsor. If you love golf, there’s still time to be a part of this, turn to page 26 for more information.

We are looking for your favorite teacher, so send your nominations to contest@santaclaritamagazine.com by June 30 and see your write-up and picture in print!

Our Kids Summer Activities Directory is full of great ideas to keep your kids active during summer so check it out on page 101.

We wish all the Dad’s out there a very Happy Father’s Day, please turn to page 36 to see some of the photographs submitted by our readers, we sure have lots of happy faces to share with you.

Until next month, we wish you all the very best!

Linda, Moe and Alexander