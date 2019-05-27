All About the Dads at Old Town Junction
Come celebrate that amazing guy, that has all the “quarky” jokes, sagely advice, and lets you get away with almost anything as long as you “don’t tell mom” at Old Town Junction. The amazing staff at The Junction is working to create a special experience for you and the great guy(s) in your life. They are creating a delicious menu and specialty cocktails for the entire family to enjoy (21+ only). Chef Daniel Otto and his team want to make sure your dad is given the recognition he deserves with a fabulous feast. Reservations are needed, so please call soon because spots are going fast.
If you do not get a chance to join us for Father’s Day, stop by any day of the week and enjoy a fusion of flavors from one or more of the carefully crafted menu items at Old Town Junction. Whatever your taste, Old Town Junction has something for everyone. With their welcoming décor that is both warm and stylish accompanied with friendly staff, making you will feel right at home.
On behalf of the Old Town Junction we want to wish all the fathers in the Santa Clarita Valley a happy and wonderful Father’s Day.
The Old Town Junction is located in the heart of Newhall at 24275 Main Street. To make your reservations please call: 661-702-4888.
