Forgetting All the Rules at Pulchella Winery
When you have a combination of experience and passion for what you do any product or service is always great in quality. The team of winemakers at Pulchella Winery use their unique combination to bring California award winning wines.
Pulchella started when two wine enthusiasts, Steve Lemley and Nate Hasper, decided to forget all the rules and let their intense and raw passion to take the wheel with their winemaking. Since producing their first vintage, Pulchella winery has caught the attention and palettes of Wine Enthusiast critics, known for having the most discerning and accurate taste buds.
Following several 90-plus ratings in America’s leading wine magazine, Pulchella Winery’s 2013 Mercenary Reserve 25 Zinfandel was the top-rated Central Coast wine in Wine Enthusiast, coming in at 94 points.
“I review over 200 wines a month from all over the Central Coast,” said Wine Enthusiast Contributing Editor Matt Kettmann. “Most of the wines I drink are in the 87-89 point range. But when they start to creep into the 90s, that is an excellent wine.”
Though reserve wines are only available to wine club members, Pulchella strives to provide that next-level quality in each bottle – and Wine Enthusiast has recognized this effort, as well. In recent issues, the wine magazine highlighted other Pulchella wines: 2013 Red, White & Blue Red (El Pomar District) 91 Points; and 2013 Henchman Tannat (Adelaida District) 91 Points.
In addition to having priority access to Pulchella’s best wines, wine club members enjoy heavy discounts, free wine tastings and service that feels like you are part of the Pulchella family. Allocations are completely customizable, as well.
For more information about the membership or tasting room, please call 661-799-WINE or visit www.pulchellawinery.com.
