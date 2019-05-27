Insurance for All Facets of Life State Farm agent Nilton Rodrigues helps you protect the ones you love

by | May 27, 2019 | Old Town Newhall

 A 20-year financial industry veteran, State Farm agent Nilton Rodrigues brings a wealth of experience and knowledge when advising families on the appropriate insurance coverage to protect their assets.
Helping customers with auto, homeowners, renters, health, disability, commercial vehicle, workers compensation, business liability and life insurance—Nilton can also help with home and car financing!
A Santa Clarita resident since 1999 with a Bachelor of Science from Marylhurst University, Nilton is a proud Member of the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce as well as the current Chairman of the Old Town Newhall Association.  Not only does Nilton invest in his clients, he invests in his community.
“Our clients are at the heart of everything we do.  We are concerned with helping manage everyday risk as well as educating our customers on their policies and how they protect each individual family,” shared Nilton.
The office offers a free insurance review along with any policy quotes needed.  Nilton says, “we want our potential customers to feel at ease and comfortable with the protection we arrange.”
“Before I walked into Nilton’s State Farm office, I had no clue about life insurance or why it was important. Nilton and Leah Rodrigues treated me with the highest degree of professionalism and care. I left their office educated and empowered about the steps I am taking toward my future. One million thank you’s to the Rodrigues family, who takes their time answering any questions you may have, and more importantly presents multiple options so that you can choose a plan that is tailored to you and your priorities. I’ll be back to set up my RothIRA! Thanks guys, and P.s. I will not be going anywhere else for my finance or insurance needs! P.s.s. Leah, you have the cutest baby boy I have ever seen in my life.”  – Jessica A., via Yelp.
To reach the office of State Farm Agent Nilton Rodrigues, please call 661-200-3800, email: nilton@myagentnilton.com and visit www.myagentnilton.com.

