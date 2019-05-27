Insurance for All Facets of Life State Farm agent Nilton Rodrigues helps you protect the ones you love
A 20-year financial industry veteran, State Farm agent Nilton Rodrigues brings a wealth of experience and knowledge when advising families on the appropriate insurance coverage to protect their assets.
Helping customers with auto, homeowners, renters, health, disability, commercial vehicle, workers compensation, business liability and life insurance—Nilton can also help with home and car financing!
A Santa Clarita resident since 1999 with a Bachelor of Science from Marylhurst University, Nilton is a proud Member of the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce as well as the current Chairman of the Old Town Newhall Association. Not only does Nilton invest in his clients, he invests in his community.
“Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. We are concerned with helping manage everyday risk as well as educating our customers on their policies and how they protect each individual family,” shared Nilton.
The office offers a free insurance review along with any policy quotes needed. Nilton says, “we want our potential customers to feel at ease and comfortable with the protection we arrange.”
“Before I walked into Nilton’s State Farm office, I had no clue about life insurance or why it was important. Nilton and Leah Rodrigues treated me with the highest degree of professionalism and care. I left their office educated and empowered about the steps I am taking toward my future. One million thank you’s to the Rodrigues family, who takes their time answering any questions you may have, and more importantly presents multiple options so that you can choose a plan that is tailored to you and your priorities. I’ll be back to set up my RothIRA! Thanks guys, and P.s. I will not be going anywhere else for my finance or insurance needs! P.s.s. Leah, you have the cutest baby boy I have ever seen in my life.” – Jessica A., via Yelp.
To reach the office of State Farm Agent Nilton Rodrigues, please call 661-200-3800, email: nilton@myagentnilton.com and visit www.myagentnilton.com.
ADVERTISE WITH US
What’s New in Old Town Newhall?
There is always a new experience to enjoy in Old Town Newhall. If you haven’t been lately…there is no doubt a new restaurant, tasting room or boutique has popped up on Main Street since your last visit. The City of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall events are in full...read more
Serving up Smoking Hot Cuisine In the Heart of Old Town Newhall
Smokehouse on Main is thrilled to bring Southern style Barbecue cuisine to SoCal! Slow smoked meats using their secret Southern smoke spices, traditional southern sides with a gourmet twist, and 24 craft beers on tap will be sure to satisfy your palate! Add to that...read more
Newhall Press Room is proud to be serving the Santa Clarita community
Since we opened, we became the 2018 élite Magazine Ultimate Wine Bar, added live music to Friday and Saturday night, had multiple guest vineyard tastings, become Telco Brewery’s Monday through Thursday tap room and expanded our wine education program to two times a...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE