Monthly Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin It’s a Beautiful Life in Santa Clarita
Our City has long been celebrated for its high quality of life. Santa Clarita boasts top notch schools, miles of off-street trails, 34 parks, well-maintained infrastructure and amenities and activities for residents of any age.
Our senior population just celebrated the opening of a new facility; Bella Vida opened its doors at the end of April. The Italian phrase translates to “Beautiful Life,” which is the perfect name for the new senior center. The facility itself is beautiful, boasting a luxurious ballroom with wood beam details and glass doors opening up to a picturesque courtyard.
The City donated $3.5 million to this important project that now offers 30,000-square-feet of activity space, including a fitness center, dance studio, outdoor cabana, meal service, adult day care, billiards, technology room and so much more! We also worked closely with the Senior Center to ensure that all residents will be able to get to the new location on Golden Valley Road. The Senior Center is running a shuttle from the previous location in Old Town Newhall, and Santa Clarita Transit has several new routes serving Bella Vida.
The City also provides several low impact activity classes targeted toward seniors. Adults can improve posture and balance, while maximizing natural strength through Tai Chi, or get a workout in a completely stress-free environment – a swimming pool. Water exercise classes promote strength, muscle tone, endurance and flexibility. You can learn more about these classes at www.santa-clarita.com/seasons.
Seasons magazine is also the place to go to learn a new skill or pick up a new hobby. From sharpening your Microsoft Office skills and learning the art of floral arrangement – to canvas painting and sushi making, you are sure to find something new and interesting.
Need a ride to your new class? Santa Clarita Transit Dial-A-Ride provides curb-to-curb service for qualified elderly residents. Dial-A-Ride riders may schedule a trip for any purpose within the Santa Clarita Valley, which means riders can visit a friend, go to a movie, head to a doctor’s appointment or go shopping. To register, please call (661) 294-9327.
We strive to create a community where every member can thrive. Make sure you take the time to enjoy the beautiful life Santa Clarita has to offer.
