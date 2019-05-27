Newhall Press Room is proud to be serving the Santa Clarita community
Since we opened, we became the 2018 élite Magazine Ultimate Wine Bar, added live music to Friday and Saturday night, had multiple guest vineyard tastings, become Telco Brewery’s Monday through Thursday tap room and expanded our wine education program to two times a month. Whether you want to learn more about the winemaking process, have dinner with friends, or just want to try an amazing glass of wine or a great pint of Telco Brewery’s beer, The Newhall Press Room is the place to be.
Newhall Press Room, located in Downtown Newhall on Main St, offers a wide variety of wines from all over the world. Over 50 wines by the glass (the largest selection in the SCV!). Our hand-crafted small plates, entrees and desserts include Shrimp Fettuccine, Steak, plus signature desserts such as twice-baked cinnamon roles. Each dish is prepared to order by Chef Trevor and his team in their “scratch” kitchen. As we continue to grow, look to us to host your business luncheon, birthday party, or celebration.
There is always something going on at Newhall Press Room. Drop in for our weekday Happy Hour, wine education and tasting events and our delicious Sunday brunch. Brunch features include a Cajun Benedict, the ‘Ranch Hand’ (house made biscuits and sausage sage gravy) and the “Open Territory” braised short-rib served in a sizzling skillet with potato hash and eggs. The Sunday brunch also features bottomless mimosa (a customer favorite!) and the $7 Sunday Special on 30+, non-reserve wines.
While at Newhall Press Room, ask about joining the Press Club loyalty program. Loyalty points can be redeemed for free deserts, flatbreads, pastas, and the Valley Board (their signature cheese and charcuterie board).
Follow us on Facebook @newhallpressroom or register to receive our newsletter on www.newhallpressroom.com. You can reach Newhall Press Room at 661-753-3453.
ADVERTISE WITH US
What’s New in Old Town Newhall?
There is always a new experience to enjoy in Old Town Newhall. If you haven’t been lately…there is no doubt a new restaurant, tasting room or boutique has popped up on Main Street since your last visit. The City of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall events are in full...read more
Insurance for All Facets of Life State Farm agent Nilton Rodrigues helps you protect the ones you love
A 20-year financial industry veteran, State Farm agent Nilton Rodrigues brings a wealth of experience and knowledge when advising families on the appropriate insurance coverage to protect their assets. Helping customers with auto, homeowners, renters, health,...read more
Serving up Smoking Hot Cuisine In the Heart of Old Town Newhall
Smokehouse on Main is thrilled to bring Southern style Barbecue cuisine to SoCal! Slow smoked meats using their secret Southern smoke spices, traditional southern sides with a gourmet twist, and 24 craft beers on tap will be sure to satisfy your palate! Add to that...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE