One of a Kind in Old Town Newhall – Brewery Draconum

There’s simply nothing like Brewery Draconum in the entire Santa Clarita Valley. An official brewpub with an expansive beer garden featuring bocce ball, cornhole and other games, this family owned-and-operated business delivers a craft beer, dining and social experience like no other.
With 20 craft beers on tap, typically featuring eight to 10 rotating house creations, including, but not limited to: Ebondrake (Baltic Porter), Saison Draconum (Saison), ABVaf (Belgian Golden Strong), Juicy Drake (IPA), Melonkölschy (Kölsch), Pinky Blinder (Kettle Sour), Abobo (Double IPA), Something Else (American Hefeweizen), as well as other seasonal and rotating house crafted ales. They also feature a rotation of local and regional brews with two dedicated sour lines, 1 cider line and 2 nitro lines. Currently in the works, their summer solstice pale ale Once and Flor-al, a collaboration with Wave Maiden Ale Works brewed with Coriander and Elder Flower for a true taste of summer.
The elevated pub-style menu (designed under the guidance of renowned local Chef, Andres Moya) infuses the unique flavors of their house brews into many of their signature dishes resulting in a unique, well-paired gastronomic experience.
Follow them on Instagram and Facebook or at www.brewerydraconum.com for all new events and upcoming specials including: Thursday night live music, Bocce and Cornhole tournaments, garden Yoga, Summer Solstice Garden Party 6-23, and more!
Now open Wednesday nights for Wind Down Wednesdays – half off bottles of wine and growler fills!
Brewery Draconum is located in the heart of Newhall: 24407 Main Street in Old Town Newhall. For information, call 661-568-9160.
