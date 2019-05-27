The Exquisite Taste of Persia Lounge
Persian Cuisine is rooted deep in history with recipes that go back hundreds of thousands of years. A culture that celebrates bold flavors, unique blends and traditional cooking methods, Persia Lounge & Restaurant is proud to serve Old Town since 2013. There is no better home for Persia than Main Street, another local staple rooted deeply in this history of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Owner Homayoun Daryani, along with his wife Mandana who also creates the masterpieces of H&M Cakes & Pastries, have created an exquisite lounge filled with delicious smells, exciting entertainment as well as Persian delicacies. Taste the flavors of Persian cuisine with open flame grill kabobs that include salmon and vegetarian options, along with specialty beers and wine then head to the back patio to enjoy Hookah with friends. Providing high quality cuisine at affordable prices helps Persia maintain their incredible customer following. Many regulars have been enjoying Persia Restaurant since their days on Bouquet Canyon, where they first opened in 2006.
“I had the most fabulous time there last night. The camaraderie of the customers that keep coming back for the Band is extraordinary. Very fresh food. Authentic. Persian flavors for your unique palette. Highly recommended,” shared Rachella K, via Yelp.com.
Persia Restaurant also offers catering for parties serving 10 to 500 people. Planning a wedding? Visit H&M Cakes & Pastries on Facebook to see the unique and extraordinary creations of Mandana Daryani. You can learn more at Persia-lounge.com or call 661-713-3727.
