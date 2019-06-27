A Little About Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant
In 2001, Roza and Jay Hamzei came to America to share Italian food. They started off small, first, Venice Pizzeria which they bought and quickly turned into the place to go for the best pizza in town. On any given day, you could walk by and catch sight of both Roza and Jay delighting customers.
In 2005, Roza and Jay sold Venice Pizzeria and embarked on manufacturing what was to become Bella Cucina. The Hamzeis opened the first Bella Cucina in Canyon Country and quickly worked around-the-clock to ensure the restaurant’s success. They moved to Valencia then to Saugus where it remains a family owned and operated business and has spent many years building the name that has become synonymous with authentic Italian cuisine. What began as humble beginnings off the corner of Soledad and Sierra Highway, now emerges as the beacon of Santa Clarita dining – Bella Cucina, Saugus is quickly becoming the spot everyone congregates to: enjoying the best food, drinks and atmosphere around town. Even though the location has changed, the longevity of the Bella Cucina family food remains intact. Signature dishes such as the Penne alla Vodka, Chicken Tequila, vegetarian dishes in addition to an exquisite seafood menu, are not to be missed and are just a brief snapshot of the plethora of delicious dishes the restaurant has to offer. Bella Cucina boasts a diversified and dynamic menu, lunch specials, full bar and a spacious patio where patrons are invited to eat, lounge and sip away the seasons all year long.
Bella Cucina is located at 27911 Seco Canyon Road in Valencia. For more information, please call 661-263-1414.
