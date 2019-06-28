Caring for Santa Clarita – IMAC Medical Group
Showcasing the true diversity of Old Town Newhall, IMAC Medical Group resides in the heart of the popular “sub-city” within Santa Clarita. After much revitalization of the city blocks, landscape and addition of structured parking, Old Town Newhall is booming with life! Helping protect those we love, IMAC Medical is a primary/geriatric office that also specializes in holistic and homeopathic medicine. Led by Medical Director Dr. Raymond Dorio and run by the group’s president Simon Chowdhury, IMAC Medical group invites patients of all ages to visit their office and see why they are the best choice for care in Santa Clarita.
“We are proud to care for your entire family—Dad, Mom, the kids and even the grandparents! We offer a holistic and natural approach to medicine and lead with our hearts and our heads,” shares President Simon Chowdhury. “My background has always been in medicine, it just shifted after receiving my degree in Bio Chemistry. I originally planned to be a pharmacist but after finding a passion for business that side took the lead. It brings me great joy to work in an office where I can utilize all of my knowledge and passion for caring for others.”
IMAC Medical group accepts all insurances including Medicare, commercial and PPO. They are open Monday Through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all of your health needs. During the month of June, we are offering a special on B-12 Shots. Vitamin B12 benefits your mood, energy level, memory, heart, skin, hair, digestion and more. It is also an essential vitamin for addressing adrenal fatigue, multiple metabolic functions — including enzyme production, DNA synthesis and hormonal balance — and maintaining healthy nervous and cardiovascular systems.
If you’re feeling a bit sluggish, or maybe would like to increase energy and burn more calories, give us a call and ask about our B-12 special in June. You can reach IMAC Medical Group at 661-259-6302 and visit www.IMACMedicalGroup.com.
