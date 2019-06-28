Celebrity Sightings – July 2019

The excitement, the joy and the overall feeling you have when you get the opportunity to snap a photo with your favorite celebrity is just plain awesome! We love receiving all the photos and sharing the stories of chance encounters so keep them coming! Email your submissions to contest@santaclaritamagazine.com to be featured. Inclusion is based purely on chronological submission, so entries may not be seen until a later date.

1. What… Cindy Brady in Santa Clarita? Susan Olsen was seen and photographed with SCV resident Lance Allen at everyone’s favorite local restaurant, Salt Creek Grill.

2. Sir Charles Barkley is one funny human being according to SCV resident Jim Ventress when he met the Basketball icon while he filmed a commercial at the Boys & Girls Club.

3. After watching one of the many films or televisions shows of actor Danny Trejo, you might be a bit apprehensive to approach him in real life, but not local realtor and host Tami Edwards. “He is one of the friendliest people I have evet met,” she shared on Facebook.

4. Local business woman Barbara Myler was fortunate to run into none other than Magic Johnson while dining at the Staples Center Lexus Club.