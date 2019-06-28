Foxtails A Vet’s Biggest Enemy
The term “foxtails” refers to the seed-bearing plant structure that is green and bushy during the early spring months. Once the grassy seedlings begin to dry out and die, they break apart leaving behind seeds that now have sharp points that embed into fur or skin and begin to burrow in one direction causing irritation, wounds and infection.
The most common areas to find foxtails are in the skin between the toes, ears, noses, and mouths. Once lodged, if not removed and the wounds treated, they can cause infections. If you suspect your pet may have a foxtail embedded somewhere please make a visit to your local veterinarian to have your pet examined and do not attempt to pull any embedded foxtails out yourself to prevent causing your pet discomfort.
To deter foxtails, make sure to keep your pet neatly bathed and groomed especially if they have long hair. Check your yard for the foxtail plants and be sure to remove them if found. Foxtails grow in dry, bushy areas. Always take a few extra minutes to check your pet’s feet and underbelly, and then brush your pet to make sure you haven’t missed anything.
Possible warning signs of an imbedded foxtail:
Nose – Extreme severe sneezing, pawing at nose, bleeding from the nose. Symptoms may diminish after several hours, but become intermittent for several days following
Ear – Tilting/shaking head, pawing at ear, crying, erratic movement
Eye – Squinting eye suddenly, eye swelling, tearing, mucous discharge
Throat – Gagging, retching cough, compulsive grass eating, stretching neck and swallowing
Skin – Small sores between toes or under arms, sores on skin accompanied by swelling or small lumps
For additional information please contact All Creatures Veterinary Center at 661-291-1121.
