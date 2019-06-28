Santa Clarita’s favorite family-owned garden center and plant nursery – Green Thumb Nursery
Imagine a place that has acres of florist quality plants, trees, flowers and more… No, you’re not dreaming, and it exists right here in the SCV. At Green Thumb Nursery there is no better place to find quality unique and popular plants, friendly garden experts as well as beautiful garden decor. Their vast selection of beautiful vibrant flowers, water plants, drought-tolerant plants, fruit trees, perennials, annuals and succulents make Green Thumb Nursery the go-to garden center. And the customer service, forget about it…
“It’s always a delight to be able to count on a wide selection of healthy plants all year long. Bonus: five-star customer service is highly knowledgeable. Last year I designed and planted my entire front yard landscape, and Luz assisted me with accurate, patient, and thoughtful plant advice throughout. Now, Val’s gorgeous potted plant creations inspire me in my backyard plantings. In my opinion, the entire Green Thumb staff are hard-working, professional individuals that have made this beautiful nursery a precious resource to all the residents of Santa Clarita,” shared Sherilyn Koss.
They have a great selection of flowering plants for the home including Azaleas, Chrysanthemums, Hydrangeas, Gardenias, Orchids, Cyclamen and Roses. They also make great gifts. One of five southern California locations, the Santa Clarita nursery has many xeriscaping solutions with hundreds upon hundreds of options for drought-tolerant plants and water-wise plants including succulents and cacti. The Green Thumb Nursery greenhouse regularly hosts some of the most exotic houseplants from all over the world.
Our Patio Shop includes casual furniture sets, umbrellas, replacement cushions, benches, Bar-B-Ques (BBQs) and accessories, rain covers, outdoor decorative flags, gift items, Department 56 collectibles and a vast amount of holiday and seasonal decor including Christmas, Halloween, Mother’s Day and so much more!
With a massive selection of containers, pre-potted planters and color bowls available at our nursery. We carry everything you need to dress up any space, small or large!
Green Thumb Nursery is located at 23734 Newhall Avenue, Old Town Newhall. For details call them at 661-259-1071. Follow Green Thumb Santa Clarita for events, specials and news.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – July 2019
From coast to coast, Americans spend the Fourth of July celebrating our nation’s independence. From fireworks to parades, barbecues, celebrations and more, the Fourth of July is a day to honor America’s birthday. Independence Day is also a very special day in...read more
Patriotism, Community, and Having a Great Time in Old Town Newhall
Since the birth of our nation, our country has stood for valor and strength, innocence and purity, perseverance and justice all represented in our flag by the red, the white and the blue. From coast to coast, since the Declaration of Independence was signed,...read more
Welcome Back to the Roof
The One. The Only. Cocktails on the Roof is back on September 6 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Enjoy your favorite restaurants and spirit vendors as they provide you with amazing food, signature cocktails and mocktails. Dance to the live DJ, enjoy the rooftop party...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE