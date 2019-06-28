Summer is Here!
Find yourself a cute summer dress and some cute shoes to go with it at Closet on Main (COM). COM is a trendy resale boutique in Downtown Newhall that is open to the general public but goes far beyond just any other retail store, it exists solely with a purpose of lending out a helping hand! With new convenient hours, we are now open Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Stepping into Closet on Main, customers notice a shabby chic boutique with a positive and welcoming atmosphere; yet, when taking a deeper look, you find some amazing treasures and great deals! Our passionate volunteers are dedicated and devoted to serving COM customers and supporting SMO’s mission.
Every purchase at COM goes to funding the programs and services offered to members of Single Mothers Outreach (SMO). SMO’s mission is to “empower single parents and their children by providing hope, support, and resources so that they can become self-sustaining and thrive.”
The items sold at the boutique have been made possible by the generosity of gracious donors. COM attracts numerous customers a day with its low prices for high-quality finds. With a mixture of new and gently-used donations, you’re sure to find a variety of items. Some remarkable finds include designer sunglasses, handbags, shoes, beachwear and clothing appealing to all tastes. Shoppers of all ages and sizes are guaranteed to find something just perfect for them. Stop by Closet on Main today and pick up some incredible finds; inventory is updated weekly, so expect to find something new every week!
Be sure to like Closet on Main on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @closetonmain to keep up with the latest news on sales and fashions at our boutique store.
Don’t forget, Single Mothers Outreach is now accepting nominations and applications for both local scv artists and community members for their 10th annual Empowering HeArts gala coming in 2020. With next year’s theme being TRAILBLAZER, be sure to send in your nominations soon! Deadline to send them in is July 31st, 2019. For more information and to download your applications visit www.singlemothersoutreach.org/empoweringhearts or contact our office! Stay tuned for more event information in the days to come.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – July 2019
From coast to coast, Americans spend the Fourth of July celebrating our nation’s independence. From fireworks to parades, barbecues, celebrations and more, the Fourth of July is a day to honor America’s birthday. Independence Day is also a very special day in...read more
Patriotism, Community, and Having a Great Time in Old Town Newhall
Since the birth of our nation, our country has stood for valor and strength, innocence and purity, perseverance and justice all represented in our flag by the red, the white and the blue. From coast to coast, since the Declaration of Independence was signed,...read more
Welcome Back to the Roof
The One. The Only. Cocktails on the Roof is back on September 6 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Enjoy your favorite restaurants and spirit vendors as they provide you with amazing food, signature cocktails and mocktails. Dance to the live DJ, enjoy the rooftop party...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE