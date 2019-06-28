The Art of a Great Smile Newhall Dental Arts create confident smiles
When you’re looking for a new dentist, you’re searching for more than someone to just clean your teeth. Having a dental home allows you to feel comfortable when you’re dropping in for a regular visit and gives you a safe and trusted place to turn for a procedure or dental emergency. Regular visits are key to a healthy smile, so start with someone that works best with your lifestyle and dental care needs. I prefer my dentist is close to my work, since that is usually where I am when heading to my appointments.
At Newhall Dental Arts, the most important thing about dental health treatment is ensuring that each patient receives the care their smile needs specifically—That’s the main focus of every service provided at the office. Dr. Allan Fine and Dr. Kasra Tajik want everyone to proudly show off their smiles as often as possible, and their team is dedicated to helping you maintain good oral health for life. In addition to utilizing advanced technology and dental techniques to optimize your care, Newhall Dental Arts also offer a number of amenities to help make every one of your visits more comfortable, convenient, and enjoyable.
Their reviews speak volumes about the practice…
“Dr. Kas is amazing, attentive and caring. I very much enjoyed my first visit and plan on coming back. Also, they did not keep me waiting and respected my schedule. He not only addressed my immediate concern, but also thoroughly checked everything else. He’s very energetic and generous with his time and skills. I highly recommend this doctor!” Andrew G., Google review
“I just had the best experience in many years at a Dental Office! My f ather was, and my brother is, a Dentist so I have a high-expectations when I go to a new office! Dr. Fine and his staff were simply amazing and it’s obvious they all care about their patients! I look forward to my next trip there, and if you’re looking for a new Dentist/Dental Office you might try Newhall Dental Arts!
So, what are you waiting for? If you’re looking for a new home for your dental needs, give Newhall Dental Arts a call at 661-259-7760 and visit them online at https://newhalldentalarts.com.
