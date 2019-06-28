What’s Your Story?
In Rocketman, the movie about Elton John’s life, we learn about the miserable, sad childhood he had. After many tumultuous years of looking for love in all the wrong places, with introspective work, he came to believe that he deserves better. He’s finally found peace and joy along with his successful career. That was his story. He didn’t get to choose his parents, or their icy, loveless behavior towards him. Perhaps that’s all they learned and got from their parents and the only way they knew how to give love.
None of us gets to pick our life story, whether we’re born to rich or poor, educated, ignorant or emotionally stunted parents.
Obsessive thoughts of the pain from the past cause more pain and might even lead to a physical illness. Living with constant resentment, criticism and judgment breeds more of the same. As long as we live in the past and blame others, we’ll remain stuck in that misery. Since there is nothing we can do about the past, the way we feel and think as adults in the present is the key to a brighter future. We must take action and personal responsibility for our lives. Forgiving others will set us free, allow us to claim our power back and move forward. Only total acceptance and forgiveness will allow for a joyful life. Our sages said: “Healthy mind and soul is in a healthy body”. It’s your story. You get one chance at it. By believing in your worth, being aware of your thoughts, practicing positive affirmations and mediation you can learn to embrace your story and love your life. Learn to accept what you cannot change, claim your power, forgive and move forward to create a happy ending to your story. It’s up to you, and you alone can do it! You deserve it!
Naomi Young is an educator of Jewish studies. She’s also a published writer and an artist. Her new solo art exhibit PORTALS will be shown during August-September at the Canyon Theatre Guild. You may contact her at naomiyoung7@yahoo.com and see her art website www.naomiyoung.com.
