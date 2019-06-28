Where Customer Service is King! – Engine Dynamics
What makes Engine Dynamics different from other auto establishments? It’s their customer service and genuine love of cars. Engine Dynamics is an ASE-certified NAPA Auto Care Center. They offer all facets of auto service including belts and hoses, brake repair, heating and cooling systems, tires and wheel alignment, engine diagnostics, electrical and charging systems, fluid maintenance and more.
And owner Brian Clark isn’t just any “car guy,” he is a car enthusiast! His love for cars, and racing began at a very young age when his father Jim Clark founded the original Engine Dynamics in Baldwin Park in 1963.
“My Dad started my infatuation with cars,” said Brian. “It’s been a lifelong passion of mine that also has passed to my son Brandon, who also races.”
With a long family history rooted deep in the auto industry, it’s easy to see why Brian and his team are so honest and genuinely care about getting your car back on the road—whatever the job requires.
There is nothing more frustrating and down-right annoying than car trouble. Even the most diligent of car owners will experience this at some point in their lifetime. It’s like Murphy’s law. One thing that can ease the pain and frustration when trouble arises is to call Brian Clark, owner of Engine Dynamics located in Newhall.
“Brian is great! He’s helping me out with my Dodge Charger he’s very empathetic and understanding of my car issues I am grateful to have him working on my car.” Ashley D.
Engine Dynamics, located at 24135 Railroad Ave, is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, please call Engine Dynamics at 661-259-4150 or visit www.enginedynamics.net.
