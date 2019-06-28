Your Hometown Station KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is in Old Town Newhall. Stroll down Main Street and watch our broadcasts including Santa Clarita news, traffic, sports and interviews with local newsmakers.
Soon you’ll sip a cappuccino or latte from our homegrown Main Brew Coffee Shop while you watch our radio shows through our window.
KHTS has the most read website for Santa Clarita news, hometownstation.com. Sign up for our free email news briefs, read daily by more than 30,000 Santa Clarita residents. It’s the most read daily news source in our valley.
KHTS is Santa Clarita’s only radio station. Known for community involvement, including the annual KHTS Sacramento Road Trip and Washington DC Trip, the KHTS team travels with 100 local leaders to advocate on behalf of issues impacting our valley.
Our annual KHTS Home & Garden Show/Emergency Expo, Earth Day Arbor Day and KHTS Home & Garden Marketplace is the largest trade show in Santa Clarita with more than 400 booths, happening each April in Central Park.
Tune in to our daily talk shows, highlighting local experts including health, fitness, finance, education, the arts, drug and alcohol abuse, local government and stories about our stellar Santa Clarita non-profit organizations.
And when there’s a local emergency, count on KHTS to give you up to the minute, accurate critical information over the radio, on our phone app, website, emails and social media. KHTS is in touch with Old Town Newhall and the entire Santa Clarita Valley.
For more information go to www.hometownstation.com.
ADVERTISE WITH US
The Art of a Great Smile Newhall Dental Arts create confident smiles
When you’re looking for a new dentist, you’re searching for more than someone to just clean your teeth. Having a dental home allows you to feel comfortable when you’re dropping in for a regular visit and gives you a safe and trusted place to turn for a procedure or...read more
Caring for Santa Clarita – IMAC Medical Group
Showcasing the true diversity of Old Town Newhall, IMAC Medical Group resides in the heart of the popular “sub-city” within Santa Clarita. After much revitalization of the city blocks, landscape and addition of structured parking, Old Town Newhall is booming with...read more
Summer is Here!
Find yourself a cute summer dress and some cute shoes to go with it at Closet on Main (COM). COM is a trendy resale boutique in Downtown Newhall that is open to the general public but goes far beyond just any other retail store, it exists solely with a purpose of...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE