Rhythms of the Road Poker Run to Benefit the SCV Education Foundation
A “Rhythm of the Road Poker Run” will be held on Saturday, September 28th as a fundraiser for the SCV Education Foundation. The run will be held in conjunction with Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, Remo Drums and Pocock Brewery.
All types of vehicles are invited to participate! Bikers, riders and car drivers will all meet at the local Harley Davidson dealer for breakfast and registration at 9 a.m. The Poker Run will start at 10 a.m.
Along the 65-mile route, participants will stop in Saugus, Lake Hughes, and at Remo drums in Valencia. At each stop “Rhythm of the Road” participants will select a card to add to their poker hand. Drivers are welcomed to stay at any of the locations for as long as they would like, as this is not a race.
The final stop and after party will be held at Pocock Brewery in Valencia. After all participants have turned in their hands at Pocock, a winner will be determined at 2 p.m. The winner will receive 10 percent of the entry fee revenue, minus expenses. The more participants, the larger the winning prize will be!
The cost for each rider or driver is $25 and each passenger is $5. All participants can buy an extra poker hand opportunity for $20.
Jesse Mancillas, Director of Marketing for Harley Davidson, says “We are proud to support the SCV Education Foundation and be the starting point for their Rhythm of the Road Poker Run. Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita is new to the area and it’s important to us to support the community in which we do business. This is a great way to support education and the public schools of Santa Clarita.”
“This is such a fun and unique way to help the SCV Education Foundation. Riding or driving around this beautiful area, playing poker and meeting up with fellow participants is a different way for individuals to support the organization’s programs such as Bag of Books, teacher grants, scholarships and Read with Me”, adds Jackie Hartmann, Executive Director of the SCV Education Foundation.
Participants for the Rhythm of the Road Poker Run can pre-register at https://www.scveducationfoundation.org/. On-site registration will start at 9am on September 28th. Questions should be directed to Jackie Hartmann at 661-678-0429 or at Jackie@scveducationfoundation.org.
