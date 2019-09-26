A Note From the Publishers – October 2019
Oh, my goodness it’s going to be difficult to keep up with all the non-profit activities this month! October is just buzzing with fund-raising! Not only are there events that you can attend, but there are countless businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley giving back by offering discounts/deals to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month and their charity of choice.
Did you notice anything different about our cover this month? Well… you guessed it, we are not featuring any people! We thought we would change it up a little and chose three lovely images to describe three fabulous events that you won’t want to miss. Grab your calendar and start saving the date for…
October 12 – The Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea extravaganza! Held once again at the gorgeous Hyatt Valencia, you will be sure to find the most exquisitely decorated tables, each one themed. So much effort goes into this event with friendly competition making it even more fun. Then join Bridge to Home in the evening as they celebrate their annual Soup for the Soul event. Bridge to Home provides support services to help individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley transition out of homelessness.
What’s exciting about this year’s event is the location, held at the brand new SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. If you haven’t visited Bella Vida, you will be impressed with the large ballroom they now offer for all types of events.
Highlighted on the cover is Assistance League, and their 12th Annual Sunset in the Vineyard. We absolutely love this event, having supported it since its inception; you will find great wines and food all in a beautiful, private backyard. Don’t miss this one which will be held on the afternoon of November 3rd on the Compa Vineyard of Chris and Jeannie Carpenter.
At the beginning of September, myself along with a group of local business owners spent an interesting evening acting as the selection committee for the Jaycees 40 Under Forty. This year’s caliber of nominees was quite impressive! The organization received over 90 responses and we had the extremely difficult task of choosing just 40 of them. Congratulations to the winners… who you will find on page 28.
We are also pleased to sponsor the Valley Industrial Association and their Black & White BASH, held on October 19th. Great food and entertainment start the evening’s festivities as VIA honors and showcases businesses within Santa Clarita by celebrating the diversity and accomplishments of its members.
In this issue of the Santa Clarita Magazine, we are excited to focus on Old Town Newhall (OTN) in a special section highlighting the revitalization as well as events that take place over the Holiday Season. OTN has become near and dear to my family’s heart, and THE place to be with amazing small businesses and unique restaurants pushing the envelope in cuisine.
Don’t miss our directories this month where we feature a go-to Medical directory of the best in Santa Clarita and Fall Kid Activities Guide.
Look out for the October/November issue of our sister publication élite Magazine, it’s beautiful, with so many great stories of people and businesses living right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Until next month, we wish you a very happy October and a safe Halloween.
Linda, Moe & Alexander Hafizi.
