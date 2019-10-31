A Note From the Publishers – November 2019
The holidays are upon us once again, and with the changing of seasons comes a lineup of beautiful autumn events.
On our cover this month we are pleased to feature the Santa Clarita Ballet Company, with their twenty-fifth production of The Nutcracker Ballet. Performances start on December 13th and will be held at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons. Turn to page 24 to learn more about this event and how to purchase tickets.
We give thanks to the Castaic Lions Club and William S. Hart Union High School District for once again volunteering to serve our seniors a delicious turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day. This year, the new venue for this event is the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida. It should be quite a gathering and all seniors are invited, so don’t forget to reserve your spot.
Talking about reserving your spot, don’t miss Soroptimist International Greater Santa Clarita Valley’s 9th Annual All That Jazz Fashion Show & Boutique! Special thanks to Teri Hughes-Fox for stepping up this year as their Title Sponsor. This year’s event will be held at The Canyon at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday, November 9th and should be an exciting day to remember.
Westfield Valencia Town Center is ready to celebrate their $20 million Interior Transformation! Join the party on November 21st where you will be entertained by local school choirs performing “Carol of the Bells” while you help kick-off Westfield’s first Give Thanks Thursday. Santa Claus will be arriving on November 15th so take the kids for that special photo! There will be events throughout the month of November going into December, so check out our special Calendar on page 28 for all the relevant information.
Do you want to learn how to line dance? Then join Soroptimist International of Valencia on November 3rd, as they kick up their heels at the 2nd Annual Boots and Barrels event to be held at Wolf Creek Brewery. This is a great family event and if you can’t make that, join the American Heart Association at the Santa Clarita Heart & Stroke Pop-Up event on November 9th. There will be activities designed for your health and wellness, including yard games, cooking demos, chair massage, health hydration and snacks, health screenings and much more.
The SCV Boys & Girls Clubs’ popular event, the Festival of Trees has a new venue. View 40-plus beautifully decorated trees, gingerbread houses and more at Westfield Valencia Town Center from November 22nd-24th.
Our Old Town Newhall section continues in this issue. Save the date for Light Up Main Street, play in the snow, take a selfie with Santa and join hundreds of Santa Clarita residents as they kick-off the holiday season. Watch out for our Old Town Newhall video featuring businesses in Newhall. We have partnered with SCVTV for this exciting project, which will launch mid-November. Santa Clarita Visual Experience is a name you might want to watch and remember!
You will find everything you need to make the Holiday Season great inside our November issue of the Santa Clarita Magazine.
From our family to yours, we wish you a very safe and Happy Thanksgiving Day.
Until next time
Linda, Moe & Alexander Hafizi
